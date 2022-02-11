India vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd ODI Latest Updates: India Opt to Bat; Kuldeep Replaces Chahal, Rahul Misses Out

Live now
India vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd ODI Latest Updates: India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat. The hosts made three changes to the playing XI that won the previous encounter. KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shardul Thakur were replaced by Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav and Deepak Chahar, respectively. West Indies have made a change as well; Akeal Hosein is out and Hayden Walsh is Read More
First Ball, Roach to Rohit, and its a FOUR! Cracking Shot. The Indian skipper picks the short ball perfectly and utilises the width on offer – cuts it through point for a boundary. Great start to India.
Brace yourselves as the opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma is back on the field. They walk out to bat in the 3rd ODI at Motera. Kemar Roach opens the West Indies attack
Shai Hope, Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Kemar Roach.
“I wanted to bowl first again. Couldn’t get over the line in the last game, hopefully we do it today. The batters need to bat for long and not leave it for others. We need to win those important moments. Akeal Hosein is out and Hayden Walsh is in,” said Nicholas Pooran at the toss.
Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.
“We are going to bat first, it’s something we always wanted to do. Not too much thought about this, it’s always nice to post runs on the board. And give the bowlers a chance to do what they did in the last game. You just have to do what you want to achieve as a team. We have solid confidence in our bowling unit, so let’s give it a crack,” said India captain Rohit Sharma at the toss.
OUT: KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal
IN: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav
Team India have won the toss and opted to bat first in Ahmedabad.
When will the 3rd ODI match India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) start?
The last One Day International between the two sides will be played at 01:30 pm IST on February 11, Friday.
Where will the 3rd ODI match India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) be played?
The high-profile match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
What time will the 3rd ODI match India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) begin?
The match will begin at 01:30 pm IST.
The three-match ODI series between India and West Indies will conclude on February 11 with the last One Day International scheduled at the Narendra Modi Stadium. India and West Indies will be featuring in a dead-rubber on Friday as the Men in Blue have already clinched the series by 2-0.
The three-match ODI series between India and West Indies will conclude on February 11 with the last One Day International scheduled at the Narendra Modi Stadium. India and West Indies will be featuring in a dead-rubber on Friday as the Men in Blue have already clinched the series by 2-0.
India kickstarted the tour with a six-wicket win in the first One Day International. They cruised to another in the second game by 44 runs. It was again the bowlers who took the team home. Batting first, the host could score only 237 runs with Suryakumar Yadav scoring 64 runs.
Chasing the total, West Indies failed to make a mark as the Indian bowlers caused carnage on the field. Prasidh Krishna was the standout player as he picked four wickets to play a vital role in restricting the opposition to 193.
West Indies will be hoping to salvage some pride by giving a tough fight in the third One Day International and losing by 1-2.
Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) match?
India vs West Indies match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) match?
India vs West Indies match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
IND vs WI 3rd ODI, India probable playing XI against West Indies: Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna
IND vs WI 3rd ODI, West Indies probable playing XI against India: Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Kemar Roach, Shamarh Brooks, Kieron Pollard (C)
