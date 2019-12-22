India vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd ODI at Cuttack: Jadeja Dismisses Lewis, Windies One Down

FOUR! Hope hits West Indies' first boundary off the day, driving an overpitched Shami delivey down the long-off region for a boundary. That would give him some confidence. After four overs, West Indies are 16/0.
TOSS: India captain Virat Kohli wins the toss and has elected to field first against West Indies. Navdeep Saini makes his debut in place of Deepak Chahar.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third and final ODI between India and West Indies in Cuttack. The two teams are tied at 1-1 after two rivetting games in Chennai and Vizag. Whoever holds their nerve on the day will come away victors. Can Kohli and Co stamp their class over the visitors, or will the rejuvenated West Indies side led by Kieron Pollard put on a show of their own? Stay tuned for all the updates.
There's one thing that Kuldeep Yadav isn't afraid of doing and that's tossing the ball up, inviting the batsman to play his shots. It hasn't paid off on this occasion, as Shai Hope hits him for a boundary in the second over of his day, but this will be a battle to watch out for in the coming overs. West Indies are 56/0 in 14 overs.
Kuldeep Yadav has now been brought into the attack as he goes in search of his 100th ODI wicket, and bowls an uneventful over first up. At the end of twelve overs, the score readss 49/0.
Dropped! Ewin Lewis is dropped on 14 by Ravindra Jadeja of all players, one of the best fielders in the Indian side. How costly will that prove to be for the team? Only time will tell. At the end of ten overs, the score reads 44/0.
Navdeep Saini has been brought into the bowling attack and what a big moment it is for him. He goes through the motions in the first over and doesn't give away too much, keeping his line and length. At the end of the eighth over, West Indies are 38/0.
The pitch is shaping up to be an excellent one for batting, and the bounce is consistent and true. West Indies are not taking any risks here, and would rather see out the threat of the new ball first. At the end of six overs, the score reads 22/0.
West Indies have gotten off to a cautious start here and with good reason. The ball is swinging around and Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Shami are also peppering the batsmen with plenty of short stuff. Hope would do well to get through this opening assault by the Indian pacers. At the end of three overs, West Indies are 1/0.
So it's 1/0 after the first over! Shardul Thakur was accurate with his line and length, and Shai Hope and Ewin Lewis have gotten off to a customary cautionary start in the ODI.
TOSS: India captain Virat Kohli wins the toss and has elected to field first against West Indies. Navdeep Saini makes his debut in place of Deepak Chahar.
Navdeep Saini to make his ODI debut, replaces Deepak Chahar
Asked about his sedate 88-ball 70, which he scored in the series opener on a day the top-order failed, he said, "You have to play according to what the team demands. And that's what I did the other day. The team didn't demand me to score big shots at that time, we just needed a big partnership.”We just needed the scoreboard to keep going. And that's what I did I and I feel that whatever the situation demands, you got to play accordingly. And I'm really happy about what I did in the first game." Three days later, batting at number five, Iyer was at his explosive best as he smashed a 32-ball 53 to consolidate India's innings in Visakhapatnam. "I batted at No 5 in the previous ODI. I'm flexible that way. It's just that you got to play according to the situation and what the team demands. And that's what I did. And I know that I can play in both flows."
Shreyas Iyer showed his worth with half centuries in the first two One-day Internationals against the West Indies. "I think that comes with maturity and responsibility. I was a flamboyant player when I started playing first-class cricket. I never used to take responsibility. I just used to back my instincts and go with the flow," Iyer told reporters on the eve of the series-deciding third ODI here. "Lately, I've realised that once you play at the highest level, you got to take that maturity to another stage. I can even play strokes and I can even nudge the ball and take single, so I know my game really well right now and I can play accordingly."
Indians also seemed pretty concerned about the heavy dew towards the evening as they trained with wet balls under the watchful eyes of fielding coach R Sridhar. "He literally made it wet while we took catches. We are actually prepared and you know, whatever bad the circumstances would be, we are ready for it," said Shreyas Iyer. In his assessment of the wicket, he said: "I think it's going to be really fast in the second innings and the dew factor plays a massive role. We have played here before as well against Sri Lanka and in the evening, there was dew in the outfield, it's really too much."
India skipper Virat Kohli, who has scored only 34 runs in four matches across formats at the Barabati Stadium, had an intense training session ahead of the series-deciding third ODI against West Indies here on Sunday. In an optional net session, Kohli batted for a significant time, going for aerial as well as ground strokes. Fastest to 10,000 ODI runs, Kohli comes to the series-decider against the West Indies in Cuttack with scores of 4 and 0 in Chennai and Visakhapatnam. At the Barabati, on the other hand, the Indian star player totals 34 runs -- 3, 22, 1, 8 -- from three ODIs and one T20I, his lowest among all venues in India where he has played at least three matches.
Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav would be two bowlers who'll be high on confidence after picking up three each in the second game, Kuldeep getting them via a hat-trick. India have lost Deepak Chahar to injury for the decider, with Navdeep Saini coming in. He could make an ODI debut, unless India being back Yuzvendra Chahal. India might consider that option given Ravindra Jadeja's been leaking runs. He has conceded 58 and 74 runs from 10 overs in each game, for just two wickets. The left-handed West Indies batsmen have found him easy to attack given his lack of variations.
India would be most pleased with the performances of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant in the middle order. The duo scored half-centuries in Chennai after India were in a bit of trouble. In Visakhapatnam, they adjusted their game-plans after a solid start to make quickfire knocks, Iyer scoring 53 off 32 and Pant making 39 off 16. A solid middle order is what India have been after for quite some time, and they're close to achieving that now. But there are issues in the bowling. They looked lacklustre in Chennai, and there were phases in Visakhapatnam where they were under pressure. The mountain of runs in the second game meant India were unlikely to lose, but India's bowlers would have felt the heat.
West Indies have been in India for nearly a couple of months, beginning with their series against Afghanistan. They've had a fairly good time, winning the ODI series and the lone Test against Afghanistan, although they lost the T20I series to Afghanistan and India 1-2. They now have a chance to leave India on a happy note, being one win away from winning their first ODI series against India in India since 2002. It will be anything but easy though, given how India crushed those dreams in the previous match in Visakhapatnam. West Indies started the series with a fairly convincing win in Chennai but India hit back hard with a 107-run win.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third and final ODI between India and West Indies in Cuttack. The two teams are tied at 1-1 after two rivetting games in Chennai and Vizag. Whoever holds their nerve on the day will come away victors. Can Kohli and Co stamp their class over the visitors, or will the rejuvenated West Indies side led by Kieron Pollard put on a show of their own? Stay tuned for all the updates.
Navdeep Saini to make his ODI debut, replaces Deepak Chahar
We are minutes away from the all important toss in Cuttack.
