India vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd ODI Match in Port-of-Spain: IND Face WI

Cricketnext Staff | August 14, 2019, 5:16 PM IST

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 17:19 (IST)

    Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog for the third and final ODI between India and West Indies! India lead the series 1-0 after a convincing win in the second ODI after the first one was washed out. Today the men in blue will be looking to seal the series with a win, meanwhile Windies will be looking to give their fans something to cheer for.

18:00 (IST)

After rain played spoilsport in the first ODI between India and West Indies, a Virat Kohli century and Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s four-wicket haul helped India secure a victory at Port of Spain in a rain-hit second match. The World Cup semi-finalists will be looking to the end the limited overs leg of the tour by sealing the series win on Wednesday (August 14). Here are the five key battles that could play a key part in deciding the outcome of the match.

17:50 (IST)

West Indies, on the other hand, would be desperate to save the series with a win. But for that to happen their batting unit will have to take more responsibility. The batsmen struggled in the T20s, and the story was no different in the second ODI too. Evin Lewis made 65 and Nicholas Pooran 42, but there was little contribution from the rest. Their bowling has been decent, but the batsmen have to step up if they are to challenge India.

17:40 (IST)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the star for India with the ball in the last match with impressive figures of 4 for 31 from eight overs and the pacer would look to carry on his fine form in the coming matches of the tour. Mohammed Shami (2/39) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/59) also chipped in wickets but the left-arm spinner went for some runs and he would be hoping for better display in terms of economy rate. Although teams don't prefer changing their winning combinations, Kohli might give Navdeep Saini a run in the last ODI by resting Shami.

17:25 (IST)

Opener Shikhar Dhawan will be desperate to find form after posting scores of 1, 23 and 3 in the T20 series and a single-digit score of 2 in the second ODI. There is another mini-battle brewing in the Indian batting line up for the number four slot with Shreyas Iyer putting some pressure on Rishabh Pant. Pant has enjoyed the backing of the team management, especially skipper Virat Kohli, but his form has been mixed. Iyer scored a 68-ball 71 in the second ODI.

17:19 (IST)

PREVIEW: After a convincing show in the second ODI, Virat Kohli and boys will look to seal the deal in the final ODI of the three-match series at the Queen's Park Oval on Wednesday. With the opening game washed out, the Indians have taken a 1-0 lead and the last game of the series will decide if India will lift the ODI trophy as well after a clinical show in the T20I series.

Interestingly, this could be the last time that the legendary Chris Gayle takes the field and the West Indies outfit would look to give him a grand send-off. Speaking during the 2019 World Cup, Gayle had said that the ODI series and the Test series that followed would be his last. But the Windies selectors kept emotions aside and decided to ignore him for the Tests. So, the third ODI could be the last time that the opener is seen in Windies colours.

For India, it will be about keeping the foot on the pedal and not giving any inch away to the hosts. After an 11-innings phase where he didn't score a century, Kohli roared back to register his 42nd century in the second ODI and more than the hundred, it was the way in which he guided Shreyas Iyer in the middle overs that made the knock all the more special.

The wicket at the stadium isn't most conducive for strokeplay and that will once again see the need for the batsmen to dig in deep and play according to situations. The duo of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan will look to start well and it will be interesting to see if Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri persist with Rishabh Pant at the no.4 slot. Iyer at that position and Pant at 5 seems to be more logical from the outside.

In the bowling department, India showed great composure in the previous game as all except for Kedar Jadhav picked wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the most impressive of the lot and it will be interesting to see if the team management persists with the same combination or looks to give someone like a Navdeep Saini a go. Khaleel Ahmed too came back well after getting hammered in the first game of the series and Kuldeep Yadav picking two wickets will do his confidence a world of good.

Squads: West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, John Campbell, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, K Khaleel Ahmed, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

