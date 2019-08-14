India vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd ODI Match in Port-of-Spain: IND Face WI

Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog for the third and final ODI between India and West Indies! India lead the series 1-0 after a convincing win in the second ODI after the first one was washed out. Today the men in blue will be looking to seal the series with a win, meanwhile Windies will be looking to give their fans something to cheer for.
17:19 (IST)
18:00 (IST)
After rain played spoilsport in the first ODI between India and West Indies, a Virat Kohli century and Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s four-wicket haul helped India secure a victory at Port of Spain in a rain-hit second match. The World Cup semi-finalists will be looking to the end the limited overs leg of the tour by sealing the series win on Wednesday (August 14). Here are the five key battles that could play a key part in deciding the outcome of the match.
17:50 (IST)
West Indies, on the other hand, would be desperate to save the series with a win. But for that to happen their batting unit will have to take more responsibility. The batsmen struggled in the T20s, and the story was no different in the second ODI too. Evin Lewis made 65 and Nicholas Pooran 42, but there was little contribution from the rest. Their bowling has been decent, but the batsmen have to step up if they are to challenge India.
17:40 (IST)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the star for India with the ball in the last match with impressive figures of 4 for 31 from eight overs and the pacer would look to carry on his fine form in the coming matches of the tour. Mohammed Shami (2/39) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/59) also chipped in wickets but the left-arm spinner went for some runs and he would be hoping for better display in terms of economy rate. Although teams don't prefer changing their winning combinations, Kohli might give Navdeep Saini a run in the last ODI by resting Shami.
17:25 (IST)
Opener Shikhar Dhawan will be desperate to find form after posting scores of 1, 23 and 3 in the T20 series and a single-digit score of 2 in the second ODI. There is another mini-battle brewing in the Indian batting line up for the number four slot with Shreyas Iyer putting some pressure on Rishabh Pant. Pant has enjoyed the backing of the team management, especially skipper Virat Kohli, but his form has been mixed. Iyer scored a 68-ball 71 in the second ODI.
17:19 (IST)
India vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd ODI Match in Port-of-Spain: IND Face WI
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
18:00 (IST)
After rain played spoilsport in the first ODI between India and West Indies, a Virat Kohli century and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's four-wicket haul helped India secure a victory at Port of Spain in a rain-hit second match. The World Cup semi-finalists will be looking to the end the limited overs leg of the tour by sealing the series win on Wednesday (August 14). Here are the five key battles that could play a key part in deciding the outcome of the match.
17:50 (IST)
West Indies, on the other hand, would be desperate to save the series with a win. But for that to happen their batting unit will have to take more responsibility. The batsmen struggled in the T20s, and the story was no different in the second ODI too. Evin Lewis made 65 and Nicholas Pooran 42, but there was little contribution from the rest. Their bowling has been decent, but the batsmen have to step up if they are to challenge India.
17:40 (IST)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the star for India with the ball in the last match with impressive figures of 4 for 31 from eight overs and the pacer would look to carry on his fine form in the coming matches of the tour. Mohammed Shami (2/39) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/59) also chipped in wickets but the left-arm spinner went for some runs and he would be hoping for better display in terms of economy rate. Although teams don't prefer changing their winning combinations, Kohli might give Navdeep Saini a run in the last ODI by resting Shami.
17:25 (IST)
Opener Shikhar Dhawan will be desperate to find form after posting scores of 1, 23 and 3 in the T20 series and a single-digit score of 2 in the second ODI. There is another mini-battle brewing in the Indian batting line up for the number four slot with Shreyas Iyer putting some pressure on Rishabh Pant. Pant has enjoyed the backing of the team management, especially skipper Virat Kohli, but his form has been mixed. Iyer scored a 68-ball 71 in the second ODI.
17:19 (IST)
