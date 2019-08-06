India Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd T20I in Guyana: Toss Delayed Due to Rain

And it's time for the final T20I between India and West Indies. Having won the series already India would like to test their bench strength. It would be a good opportunity for the likes of Chahar brothers if they get a game. As for West Indies, they would like to salvage some pride by winning the last match.
18:08 (IST)
19:42 (IST)
Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya, who featured in both T20Is against West Indies played at Fort Lauderhill in the USA said that it was a “great experience” playing in the country, noting the support that the team got. Speaking to reporters after the game, Pandya, who picked up two wickets for 23 runs in 3.3 overs in India’s 22-run DLS victory said, “It was a great experience playing in the USA. From whatever I have heard, cricket is developing in the USA which is a great thing, and everyone in the team was looking forward to play two T20Is here.
19:33 (IST)
Carlos Brathwaite meanwhile said his team need to be more consistent going forward. “We didn’t have the best of starts with the ball but came back well. We backed ourselves to chase 70 off 26 balls even though it was a difficult task. We wanted Pollard to come in a bit later, our lineup is flexible enough and consistency is what we are looking for.”
19:27 (IST)
Krunal Pandya was named man-of-the-match for his figures of 2/23 and an important 13-ball-20*. “It has been a good experience for us playing in USA. I have done this role a lot in domestic cricket and IPL. I got lucky to hit those two shots, because batting at no.6-7, sometimes you click and sometimes you don’t. Confidence with the bat carried through to my bowling as well.”
19:18 (IST)
“Winning is always important and that’s what we wanted to do, now we can experiment in the final T20I and give a couple of youngsters an opportunity. Still we can’t take the game lightly.” Kohli also praised young all-rounder Washington Sundar, saying he has adapted to the role given to him quite well. “Sundar has done a tremendous job against guys who like to hit the ball hard. He has become fitter and leaner and is definitely going to be a factor for us going forward.”
19:10 (IST)
India captain Virat Kohli hinted at making few changes in the final T20I after India sealed the three-match series with a victory in the second T20I in Florida. “It was a really clinical game, the wicket was always going to be good at the start and it slowed down in the latter half but it was still a good finish from Krunal and Jadeja.
18:58 (IST)
Moreover, he has 9 below-25 scores in his last 10 innings (ODIs, other one-days, T20Is and T20s). Barring his magnificent 117 against Australia at The Oval in the World Cup, Dhawan has failed in all the remaining innings with as many as 4 single-digit scores. With an in-form KL Rahul waiting in the wings, India are paying a high opportunity cost if they keep persisting with Dhawan.
18:47 (IST)
His rate of scoring has also fallen dramatically – his strike rate in these matches has been just 110.97. He has played as many as 43.23% of dot deliveries and only 55.81% of his total runs have come in boundaries in these matches. Dhawan has been caught 5 times, bowled on three occasions and stumped and leg before wicket on one instance each in these 10 innings.
18:42 (IST)
Although Dhawan was the highest scorer for Delhi Capitals in the 2019 IPL with 521 runs in 16 innings at an average of 34.73 and strike rate of 135.67, including 5 fifties, his form tapered towards the end of their campaign and he returned with scores of 19 (13), 16(12), 17 (16) and 18 (14). Combining his last 4 innings in the IPL with his last 6 innings in T20 cricket for India and Dhawan has aggregated just 172 runs in these 10 innings at an average of 17.2 with a highest score of 30!
18:34 (IST)
Dhawan made another painful 14 off 24 deliveries against Australia in the second T20I in Bengaluru – he played as many as 13 dot deliveries and never looked settled at the crease – there were mistimed shots, plays and misses and inside edges. Of the 24 deliveries he faced in the innings he was in control for only 10 of them. He was beaten or mistimed the ball 14 times – ie on 58.33% of the times he was not in control of the attempted shot – it was a poor innings by Dhawan.
18:22 (IST)
Dhawan hasn’t had the best of run in T20I cricket for India in 2019 with scores of 29 (18 balls), 30 (31), 5 (4), 14 (24), 1(7) and 23 (16) – that is an aggregate of just 102 runs in 6 innings at an average of 17 and strike rate of 102. He has only managed to hit 9 fours and 3 sixes in this period. He was bowled by a Lockie Ferguson yorker in Wellington before mistiming a pull and getting beaten by the pace succumbing to him again at Auckland. Dhawan fell to Mitchell Santner in the very first over at Hamilton attempting a slog sweep only to hole out at deep mid-wicket – for just 5.
18:16 (IST)
The story was no different in the second T20I. The left-hander looked uncomfortable in the very first over against Oshane Thomas – he was beaten for pace and cramped for room trying to play an uppercut to a short-pitched delivery before being again beaten on the drive to a length ball. Although he played a few good shots and got a few boundaries, his timing was all awry and there was no flow to his innings. Mistimed drives and unable to pierce the field, Dhawan’s struggle finally came to an end as he was castled by a full and straight delivery by Keemo Paul once again attempting an ungainly hoick across the line. He departed for 23 off 16 deliveries and did not look at ease for the most of the innings.
18:12 (IST)
Shikhar Dhawan has had two failures in the ongoing T20I series against the West Indies in Lauderhill and is going through a minor slump in international T20 cricket for India. Dhawan was unable to get going in the series opener and played five consecutive dot balls to Sheldon Cottrell before going for an uncharacteristic hack across the line only to be plumb leg before wicket. He was dismissed for 1 off 7 balls.
18:08 (IST)
India Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd T20I in Guyana: Toss Delayed Due to Rain
