India Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd T20I in Guyana: Toss Delayed Due to Rain

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I, Latest Updates: Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya, who featured in both T20Is against West Indies played at Fort Lauderhill in the USA said that it was a “great experience” playing in the country, noting the support that the team got. Speaking to reporters after the game, Pandya, who picked up two wickets for 23 runs in 3.3 overs in India’s 22-run DLS victory said, “It was a great experience playing in the USA. From whatever I have heard, cricket is developing in the USA which is a great thing, and everyone in the team was looking forward to play two T20Is here.

PREVIEW: Having already clinched the three-match T20I series, Team India will aim to go for a clean sweep while trying to test its bench strength when they take on West Indies in the final match at the Providence Stadium here on Tuesday. After registering a four-wicket win in the first T20I, India on Sunday secured a 22-run win by the DLS method in the second T20I in Florida, thereby clinching the series. After Sunday's win, skipper Virat Kohli hinted that he might experiment with the line-up in Tuesday's game.

"Winning is always going to be a priority. But sealing the series gives the chance to bring few guys in. Idea is always going to be to win first. But winning the first two games, gives the cushion," skipper Kohli had said. Chahar brothers, Deepak and Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer -- who till now haven't got a chance to play -- are likely to get a place in the playing XI in Guyana.

With wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant failing in the first two matches, it might be possible that K.L. Rahul could be roped in his place. Also, Bhuvneshwar Kumar could be rested to give Deepak a crack while Rahul could replace either Krunal Pandya or Washington Sundar. On the other hand, Windies -- who have already lost the series -- will look to play for lost pride and end the three-match rubber on a high, before taking on the Men in Blue in the three ODIs and the subsequent two-Test series.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

West Indies: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Andre Russell, Khary Pierre.