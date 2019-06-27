India vs West Indies Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match at Manchester: All Eyes on Playing XI as Toss Approaches

And it's time for the big match between India and West Indies. India have had a great tournament so far and have not lost even a single match, while the Windies are struggling to find form and are almost out of the tournament. India have a chance to win and move closer to the semis berth. Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match.
12:48 (IST)
And it's time for the big match between India and West Indies. India have had a great tournament so far and have not lost even a single match, while the Windies are struggling to find form and are almost out of the tournament. India have a chance to win and move closer to the semis berth. Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match.
14:11 (IST)
Asked to pick a couple of top moments in his career, Gayle went with the two Test triple-tons - against South Africa in 2005 and Sri Lanka in 2010 - and the double-century in the last World Cup against Zimbabwe. Before he bowed out from the World Cup stage, he wants to score a century too. "Two triple centuries in Test cricket. Those two will definitely be on top. A double century in the World Cup as well. Those are a couple of the moments to come up with at this particular time, but there's a lot more to actually talk about. But if I get into detail it will be a long list, to be honest with you. But I'll stick with those for now," he said.
14:05 (IST)
"I'm definitely up there. I'm definitely up there with the greats without a doubt," he said. "Like I say, I enjoy each and every moment of West Indies, playing for West Indies. It's still not the end. I still have a few games to go. Maybe another series to go, who knows? We'll see what happens. "It's been a lot of ups and downs. I've got to say I really enjoy each and every moment. We share some quality moments with some quality players as well. I started my career with the likes of Courtney Walsh, Curtly Ambrose, you watch them on TV and you realize they're in the dressing room... and Brian Lara, the first captain as well. Carl Hooper. So it's some quality moments when you look back on it. I could not have had a better career as a player representing the West Indies."
13:49 (IST)
Gayle did not reveal if that would be his last international assignment. Gayle, 39, made his international debut in 1999 and has gone on to play 103 Tests, 295 ODIs and 58 T20Is. He has 7214 runs in Test cricket including two triple centuries, and is only the second batsman from West Indies to score more than 10000 ODI runs. In typical style, Gayle said he had no doubt he was among the legends of West Indies cricket.
13:35 (IST)
Chris Gayle has reversed his decision to retire from One-Day Internationals after the World Cup, saying he will play the three-match one-day series against India at home in August. "My plans after the World Cup? Maybe a Test match against India and then I'll definitely play the ODIs against India. I won't play the T20s. That's my plan after World Cup," he said on the eve of West Indies' match against India in Manchester.
13:22 (IST)
"Over a period time it was a big challenge for him to bowl those 10 overs, and he realised that to be able to bowl those 10 overs he needs to develop a certain armoury in my bowling," Arun said. "And that's what he's worked on. He's worked on his slow balls, his slower bouncers also, and also he's worked on perfecting his bouncers. So all these put together have given him the confidence to go through those 10 overs." Looking ahead to the match against West Indies, Arun said India are aware of the challenges posed by the big hitters, saying it gave them an opportunity to go for wickets.
13:12 (IST)
"So beyond all that, I think what has really got him into the situation that he is is his ability to play cricket and that's exactly what we made him focus on. And I think the rest is there for everybody to see." Arun also spoke about the evolution of Hardik Pandya's bowling, saying he is much more confident of bowling 10 overs now. In the past, Hardik was a sixth bowler who couldn't complete his quota, but he has already bowled 10 overs in an innings twice this World Cup - against Afghanistan and Australia.
13:06 (IST)
Speaking about Shami's growth over the last year, putting behind fitness and personal issues, Arun said: "Shami was in a totally different mindset (a year back). And we had to -- the head coach, me, all of us had to sit down and speak to him and kind of draw a future map for him and had to convince him regarding that. And he was going through certain personal problems as well at that point in time.
12:55 (IST)
Bhuvneshwar had gradually resumed bowling in the nets, but it's unlikely India will risk him against West Indies. Arun said a call on who plays between the two in future will be taken based on conditions. "Bhuvneshwar's injury is not of any great concern. It is just a niggle, which we didn't want to take a chance," he said ahead of the game against West Indies in Manchester. "And it was also an opportunity for us to plug Shami into the games. But the fact he's done exceptionally well goes well for us; it's an embarrassment of riches. And we would take a call as per the conditions, but Bhuvi too has done exceptionally well. So I think it's a pretty good headache to have."
12:51 (IST)
India's bowling coach Bharat Arun said having quality pacers in Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar was an 'embarrassment of riches'. Bhuvneshwar was the first choice to partner Jasprit Bumrah, before a hamstring niggle to him gave Shami a go against Afghanistan. Shami took the opportunity with both hands, picking up four wickets including a hat-trick.
12:48 (IST)
And it's time for the big match between India and West Indies. India have had a great tournament so far and have not lost even a single match, while the Windies are struggling to find form and are almost out of the tournament. India have a chance to win and move closer to the semis berth. Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match.
India vs West Indies Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match at Manchester: All Eyes on Playing XI as Toss Approaches
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
And it's time for the big match between India and West Indies. India have had a great tournament so far and have not lost even a single match, while the Windies are struggling to find form and are almost out of the tournament. India have a chance to win and move closer to the semis berth. Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match.
14:11 (IST)
Asked to pick a couple of top moments in his career, Gayle went with the two Test triple-tons - against South Africa in 2005 and Sri Lanka in 2010 - and the double-century in the last World Cup against Zimbabwe. Before he bowed out from the World Cup stage, he wants to score a century too. "Two triple centuries in Test cricket. Those two will definitely be on top. A double century in the World Cup as well. Those are a couple of the moments to come up with at this particular time, but there's a lot more to actually talk about. But if I get into detail it will be a long list, to be honest with you. But I'll stick with those for now," he said.
14:05 (IST)
"I'm definitely up there. I'm definitely up there with the greats without a doubt," he said. "Like I say, I enjoy each and every moment of West Indies, playing for West Indies. It's still not the end. I still have a few games to go. Maybe another series to go, who knows? We'll see what happens. "It's been a lot of ups and downs. I've got to say I really enjoy each and every moment. We share some quality moments with some quality players as well. I started my career with the likes of Courtney Walsh, Curtly Ambrose, you watch them on TV and you realize they're in the dressing room... and Brian Lara, the first captain as well. Carl Hooper. So it's some quality moments when you look back on it. I could not have had a better career as a player representing the West Indies."
13:49 (IST)
Gayle did not reveal if that would be his last international assignment. Gayle, 39, made his international debut in 1999 and has gone on to play 103 Tests, 295 ODIs and 58 T20Is. He has 7214 runs in Test cricket including two triple centuries, and is only the second batsman from West Indies to score more than 10000 ODI runs. In typical style, Gayle said he had no doubt he was among the legends of West Indies cricket.
13:35 (IST)
Chris Gayle has reversed his decision to retire from One-Day Internationals after the World Cup, saying he will play the three-match one-day series against India at home in August. "My plans after the World Cup? Maybe a Test match against India and then I'll definitely play the ODIs against India. I won't play the T20s. That's my plan after World Cup," he said on the eve of West Indies' match against India in Manchester.
13:22 (IST)
"Over a period time it was a big challenge for him to bowl those 10 overs, and he realised that to be able to bowl those 10 overs he needs to develop a certain armoury in my bowling," Arun said. "And that's what he's worked on. He's worked on his slow balls, his slower bouncers also, and also he's worked on perfecting his bouncers. So all these put together have given him the confidence to go through those 10 overs." Looking ahead to the match against West Indies, Arun said India are aware of the challenges posed by the big hitters, saying it gave them an opportunity to go for wickets.
13:12 (IST)
"So beyond all that, I think what has really got him into the situation that he is is his ability to play cricket and that's exactly what we made him focus on. And I think the rest is there for everybody to see." Arun also spoke about the evolution of Hardik Pandya's bowling, saying he is much more confident of bowling 10 overs now. In the past, Hardik was a sixth bowler who couldn't complete his quota, but he has already bowled 10 overs in an innings twice this World Cup - against Afghanistan and Australia.
13:06 (IST)
Speaking about Shami's growth over the last year, putting behind fitness and personal issues, Arun said: "Shami was in a totally different mindset (a year back). And we had to -- the head coach, me, all of us had to sit down and speak to him and kind of draw a future map for him and had to convince him regarding that. And he was going through certain personal problems as well at that point in time.
12:55 (IST)
Bhuvneshwar had gradually resumed bowling in the nets, but it's unlikely India will risk him against West Indies. Arun said a call on who plays between the two in future will be taken based on conditions. "Bhuvneshwar's injury is not of any great concern. It is just a niggle, which we didn't want to take a chance," he said ahead of the game against West Indies in Manchester. "And it was also an opportunity for us to plug Shami into the games. But the fact he's done exceptionally well goes well for us; it's an embarrassment of riches. And we would take a call as per the conditions, but Bhuvi too has done exceptionally well. So I think it's a pretty good headache to have."
12:51 (IST)
India's bowling coach Bharat Arun said having quality pacers in Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar was an 'embarrassment of riches'. Bhuvneshwar was the first choice to partner Jasprit Bumrah, before a hamstring niggle to him gave Shami a go against Afghanistan. Shami took the opportunity with both hands, picking up four wickets including a hat-trick.
12:48 (IST)
And it's time for the big match between India and West Indies. India have had a great tournament so far and have not lost even a single match, while the Windies are struggling to find form and are almost out of the tournament. India have a chance to win and move closer to the semis berth. Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 34 ODI | Thu, 27 Jun, 2019
IND v WIManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 35 ODI | Fri, 28 Jun, 2019
SA v SLChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 36 ODI | Sat, 29 Jun, 2019
AFG v PAKLeeds
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 37 ODI | Sat, 29 Jun, 2019
AUS v NZLord's All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings