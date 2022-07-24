India vs West Indies Live Streaming Cricket: When and Where to Watch IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live Coverage on Live TV Online

India will look to gain a series-deciding lead over West Indies when the two teams face off in the second ODI at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain today. Despite several senior players including skipper Rohit Sharma resting for the series, the Men In Blue looked in good rhythm in the first match. Banking on half-centuries from the top three, including a 97 by stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan, India finished with 308 runs after being put in to bat first.

West Indies got off to an abrupt start losing opener Shai Hope at just 16 runs on the board. before Kyle Mayers and Sharmarh Brooks steered the innings back on track. The duo added a 117-run stand for the second wicket to keep the host’s hopes alive in the match. Brooks departed after a crucial 61-ball 46 and was soon followed by Mayers to the pavilion. With two new batters on the crease, the game appeared to be tilting towards India but the West Indies middle order batters did well to take the game down the wire.

West Indies needed 15 to win from the last six balls but Mohammed Siraj restricted the hosts 4 short of the target to seal the match for his side.

Ahead of Sunday’s (July 24) second ODI match between India and West Indies; here is all you need to know:

What date second ODI match between India (IND) and England (ENG) will be played?

The second ODI match between India and West Indies will take place on July 24, Sunday.

Where will the second ODI match India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) be played?

The second ODI match between India and West Indies will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad

What time will the second ODI match India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) begin?

The second ODI match between India and West Indies will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) second ODI match?

The second ODI match between India and West Indies will be telecast live on Doordarshan (DD) sports channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) second ODI match?

The second ODI match between India and West Indies is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.



India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Shamrah Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gundakesh Motie, Jayden Seales

