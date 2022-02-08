India vs West Indies Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 2nd ODI Live Coverage on Live TV Online

India will be hoping to take an unassailable lead in the three-match series as they will lock horns with West Indies in the second One Day International. The Men in Blue were splendid in the first ODI as they recorded a win by six wickets. It was an all-round performance by the host as most of the players lived up to their responsibility.

In the first innings, Indian bowlers flaunted their discipline and class. Yuzvendra Chahal picked up four wickets while Washington Sundar and Praisdh Krishna scalped three and two wickets respectively. The combined effort by the bowlers resulted in the West Indies scoring just 176 runs.

For the visitors, Jason Holder was the only positive as he scored 57 runs from 71 deliveries. Batting in the second innings, India completed the target within 28 overs without any hassle.

Playing the second ODI, the home team needs to continue the momentum with the ball while West Indies need to show more courage and conviction with the bat.

When will the 2nd ODI match India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) start?

The second ODI of the three-match series will be played at 01:30 AM IST on February 9, Wednesday.

Where will the 2nd ODI match India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) be played?

The two teams will be playing against each other at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the 2nd ODI match India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) begin?

The match will begin at 01:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) match?

India vs West Indies match will be televised on Star Sports Network in West Indies.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) match?

India vs West Indies match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

IND vs WI 2nd ODI, India probable playing XI against West Indies: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar

IND vs WI 2nd ODI, West Indies probable playing XI against India: Shai Hope (WK), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Kemar Roach, Kieron Pollard (C), Jason Holder

