India vs West Indies Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 2nd T20I Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The second T20 International of the three-match series between India and the West Indies will get underway from 07:00 PM IST on February 18, Friday. Eden Gardens will play host for the match.

It was an all-around and comprehensive performance by India as they thrashed West Indies by six wickets. Batting first in the match, West Indies reached a total of 157 runs. Nicholas Pooran was the top scorer for the team with 61 runs off 43 deliveries.

However, the total wasn’t enough to restrict a spirited Indian side. Rohit Sharma set the template of the chase by hammering 40 runs off 19 balls. Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer played good knocks of 34 and 24 runs to finish the game for Men in Blue.

India are now leading by 1-0 and West Indies can aim for nothing less than a victory on Friday to ensure a comeback.

The second International between the two sides will be played at 07:00 pm IST on February 18, Friday.

The high-profile match will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The match will begin at 07:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) match?

India vs West Indies match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) match?

India vs West Indies match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and website.

IND vs WI 2nd T20I, India probable playing XI against West Indies: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar

IND vs WI 2nd T20I, West Indies probable playing XI against India: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard, Odean Smith, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Akeal Hosein, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd

