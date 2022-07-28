India vs West Indies Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch first T20I Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Team India will be determined to continue their splendid run in white-ball cricket as they will face West Indies in the opening T20I on Friday. The first T20I of the series is scheduled to be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

The Men in Blue will come into the fixture after clinching a thumping 3-0 victory against their Caribbean opponents in the ODI series. The visitors are expected to make multiple changes to their squad as big names like skipper Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are set to return to the T20I team.

Pant is expected to open the batting in absence of KL Rahul. The Bengaluru-born cricketer was earlier tested positive for Covid-19. Rahul has now reportedly been advised one more week’s rest.

Indian cricket fans will also be eagerly waiting for Kuldeep Yadav’s return. The spinner was out of action due to an injury issue. Kuldeep has now recovered fully and is all set to make a comeback to international cricket.

Ahead of tomorrow’s first T20I match between India and West Indies; here is all you need to know:

What date first T20I match between India (IND) and West Indies (WI) will be played?

The first T20I match between India and West Indies will take place on July 29, Friday.

Where will the first T20I match India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) be played?

The first T20I match between India and West Indies will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

What time will the first T20I match India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) begin?

The first T20I match between India and West Indies will begin at 8:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) first T20I match?

India vs West Indies first T20I match will be televised on Doordarshan (DD) sports channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) first T20I match?

India vs West Indies first T20I match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Squad yet to be announced

