India vs West Indies Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch fourth T20I Live Coverage on Live TV Online

India aim for a series win as they are set to face West Indies in the fourth T20I tomorrow. The penultimate match of the series is slated to be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida. India and West Indies have met each other four times at this venue but the Caribbean side managed to emerge victorious only once.

India have already secured a 2-1 lead in the ongoing series and a victory on Saturday will be enough for the Men in Blue to seal the five-match encounter.

Rohit Sharma’s injury caused a big headache ahead of the fourth game after the Indian skipper had retired hurt while batting in the third T20I. Rohit had suffered a back spasm in the last encounter but he is now reportedly fit to take part in the remaining two games.

Ahead of Saturday’s fourth T20I match between India and West Indies; here is all you need to know:

What date fourth T20I match between India (IND) and West Indies (WI) will be played?

The fourth T20I match between India and West Indies will take place on August 6, Saturday.

Where will the fourth T20I match India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) be played?

The fourth T20I match between India and West Indies will be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida.

What time will the fourth T20I match India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) begin?

The fourth T20I match between India and West Indies will begin at 8:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) fourth T20I match?

India vs West Indies fourth T20I match will be televised on Doordarshan (DD) sports channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) fourth T20I match?

India vs West Indies fourth T20I match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Devon Thomas (wicketkeeper), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Dominic Drakes, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

