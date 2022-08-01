India vs West Indies Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch second T20I Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Team India will be eager to extend their outstanding run against West Indies as the two sides will clash again in the second T20I of the five-match series. The match is scheduled to be played at the Warner Park Stadium in St.Kitts on Monday, August 1.

With some of their big guns back in the side, India obliterated the hosts to secure a 68-run triumph in the first T20I fixture. After India were put in to bat, skipper Rohit Sharma walked out with his new opening partner, Suryakumar Yadav. Rohit played another responsible knock (64 off 44) to keep India intact whenever they seemed like falling apart.

The veteran Dinesh Karthik once again aced the finisher’s role to propel the Men in Blue to an amazing score of 190 for 6 in the stipulated twenty overs.

In their pursuit of 191, the hosts were bamboozled by the spin trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravi Bishnoi. The spinners shared five wickets amongst themselves and choked the West Indies batters by bowling tight lengths.

The hosts eventually perished for 122 for 8 as a dominant Indian side sealed the deal in the opener of the T20I series. The Nicholas Pooran-led side is in disarray and looks too feeble for the goliath Indian team but they will be desperate to make a comeback and prove their point in the second encounter on Monday.

Ahead of tomorrow’s second T20I match between India and West Indies; here is all you need to know:

What date second T20I match between India (IND) and West Indies (WI) will be played?

The second T20I match between India and West Indies will take place on August 1, Monday.

Where will the second T20I match India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) be played?

The second T20I match between India and West Indies will be played at the Warner Park Stadium in St. Kitts.

What time will the second T20I match India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) begin?

The second T20I match between India and West Indies will begin at 8:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) second T20I match?

India vs West Indies second T20I match will be televised on Doordarshan (DD) sports channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) second T20I match?

India vs West Indies second T20I match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Nicholas Pooran (c), Shai Hope (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell

