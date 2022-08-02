India vs West Indies Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Third T20I Live Coverage on Live TV Online

West Indies clinched a five-wicket victory against India in the second T20I to level the series 1-1. It was team India’s first defeat on the ongoing tour of West Indies. Rohit Sharma’s men will now be eager to win the third T20I to claim a vital lead in the five-match series. The third T20I is scheduled to be played on Tuesday at Warner Park in St Kitts.

The visitors kicked off the series on a promising note after registering a comfortable 68-run victory in the opening game.

Though, in the second game, India showcased poor show with the bat.. They were bundled out for a mere total of 138 in the second T20I. West Indies pacer Obed McCoy scalped six wickets in the match to register his side’s best bowling figures in T20Is. All-rounder Hardik Pandya emerged as India’s highest scorer with 31 runs.

West Indies, during the run chase, reached the target with four balls to spare. Opening batter Brandon King played a match-winning knock of 52-ball 68.

Ahead of today’s third T20I match between India and West Indies; here is all you need to know:

What date third T20I match between India (IND) and West Indies (WI) will be played?

The third T20I match between India and West Indies will take place on August 2, Tuesday.

Where will the third T20I match between India (IND) and West Indies (WI) be played?

The third T20I match between India and West Indies will be played at Warner Park in St Kitts.

What time will the third T20I match India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) begin?

The third T20I match between India and West Indies will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) third T20I match?

India vs West Indies third T20I match will be televised on Doordarshan (DD) sports channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) third T20I match?

India vs West Indies’ third T20I match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) Possible Starting XIs:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Devon Thomas (wicketkeeper), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

