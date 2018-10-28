Man of the Match Ashley Nurse Explains 'Babaji Ka Thullu' Celebration

Loading...
Nurse played a key role with both bat and ball in his side's 43-run over India in the third ODI on Saturday. His 22-ball 40 helped the visitors post a competitive 283/9 and his two wickets in the middle overs with his off-spin, including that of the opener Shikhar Dhawan, helped them successfully defend the total.
“I guess it was my day. I guess I played with a lot of free spirit. When Shai got out, I had to do something because the score was not that big. Sometimes you can be the hero, sometimes it can go down to zero as well. If I get a 50-50 chance to win the game, I back myself to do it,” Nurse said.
Bowlers celebrating wickets in a unique manner is not uncommon to the cricketing community and thanks to Nurse, everybody witnessed a new celebration, famously named as the ‘Babaji Ka Thullu’.
The gesture became the talk of the town when stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma used it in his show ‘Comedy Nights With Kapil’ but when Nurse brought the celebration out in the ODI series, it raised many eyebrows.
Nurse later explained that it was Indian friend, the Punjab-born Sunny Sohal whom he met during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) for Barbados Tridents who talked him into it.
“Just dedicating the celebration to my Indian friend - Sunny Sohal, whom I met at the CPL. He told me, when you get a wicket do a 'Babaji ka thullu' or something,” Nurse said.
Sohal who played for Punjab in the Ranji Trophy was a part of the Indian Premier League for the first three editions representing Kings XI Punjab before moving to Deccan Charges in 2011 and then to Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013 but his dream to represent India remained unfilled and he opted to instead switch to the United States to ply his trade.
Before the third ODI, the head coach for the Windies Stuart Law had mentioned that people written the team off, spurs them to do even better and Nurse reiterated it after the win in Pune.
"It was a very good performance by the boys. No one gave us a chance when we came but I think we're showing the public out here that we are here to play. It's just good to see the boys play consistent cricket and giving India a run for their money,” said Nurse at the post-match media conference.
Nurse said the wicket in Pune was "pretty good". "It was a good wicket but a bit on the slower side. Don't think the wicket had any devils in it. I just thought from our side Shai got a nice 95 and Virat got a hundred for India. It wasn't a belter. You had to work for your runs but it was a pretty good wicket," he added.
A lot has been said about his contributions but Nurse insisted that he does not care about critics. "Every day is fishing day but every day is not catching day. So I just go and put the ball in the right areas, try to create as much chances as possible. And just try do my job, not really care about the critics, just go and do my job for the team each and every day," the 29-year-old signed off.
(With inputs from PTI)
October 28, 2018