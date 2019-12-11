Mayank Agarwal has been confirmed as the replacement for Shikhar Dhawan in the upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies after the senior batsman failed to recover from his knee injury.
Dhawan sustained a deep gash on his knee during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game and was subsequently ruled out of the three-match T20 series where Sanju Samson came in as a replacement.
"The BCCI Medical Team feels that while Dhawan’s stitches are off and his wound is healing gradually, he still needs some more time before he regains full match fitness," the board said in a statement on Wednesday.
Agarwal, India's Test opener, is yet to play an ODI. He was called in as a replacement for the injured Vijay Shankar mid-way through the World Cup, but did not make it to the playing XI.
Agarwal has played 79 List A matches scoring 3869 runs at an average of 50.90. He has 13 centuries and 15 fifties, with a strike-rate of 101.57.
He has been in terrific form with the bat in Test cricket, having scored two double-centuries and a century in the five Tests this home season against South Africa and Bangladesh.
India will play three ODIs against the West Indies in Chennai (December 15), Visakhapatnam (December 18) and Cuttack (December 22).
Squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar,
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
India vs West Indies | Mayank Agarwal Confirmed as Replacement for Injured Shikhar Dhawan
Mayank Agarwal has been confirmed as the replacement for Shikhar Dhawan in the upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | November 22, 2019, 10:22 AM IST
Shikhar Dhawan Injures Knee, but Brings Smiles at Hospital
Cricketnext Staff | November 27, 2019, 7:36 PM IST
Samson Replaces Dhawan in T20I Squad for Windies Series, Saha Needs Surgery
Cricketnext Staff | November 27, 2019, 1:32 PM IST
Mayank Agarwal Takes a Walk Down Memory Lane
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 19 December, 2019
SL v PAKKarachi
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 11 December, 2019
WI v INDWankhede, Mumbai All Fixtures
Team Rankings