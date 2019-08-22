Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs West Indies: Miguel Cummins Replaces Injured Keemo Paul

Cricketnext Staff |August 22, 2019, 9:49 AM IST
West Indies were dealt a blow ahead of the first Test against India as all-rounder Keemo Paul has been ruled out due to an ankle injury and Miguel Cummins will be his replacement.

Paul will remain in Antigua to continue his rehabilitation.

Cummins, who made his Test debut against India three years ago, took a career best 6/48 in the second innings of the second match, features in the 13-man squad in Paul's absence.

"With Keemo ruled out for this match, it’s good to have someone with Miguel's quality back in the squad, as he brings experience to the team," Windies interim head coach Floyd Reifer said.

"Watching him in the last A Team series against India A and the training sessions his lengths have improved. He's a very hard worker and a wicket-taker. I'm sure, if given the opportunity to play, he will make a valuable contribution in our bid to win this series."

The West Indies have not won a Test series against India since 2002 and are winless in the past 21 Tests between the teams.

