Stumps

TRANS-TASMAN TROPHY, 2019/20 1st Test, Perth Stadium, Perth, 12 - 16 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

416 (146.2)

Australia
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

166 (55.2)

Australia lead by 417 runs
Stumps

SL IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 11 - 15 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka *

282/6 (91.5)

Sri Lanka
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan

Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bat)
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 8, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 14 December, 2019

1ST INN

Dhaka Platoon *

77/0 (8.5)

Dhaka Platoon
v/s
Sylhet Thunder
Sylhet Thunder

Toss won by Sylhet Thunder (decided to field)

India vs West Indies: Minor Chances of Rain in Chennai During First ODI

When India take on West Indies in Chennai in the first ODI on Sunday, they will do so with a minor chance of rain looming large over the competition. It has been overcast this past week in the South Indian coastal city, and that might just culminate in rain on Sunday.

Cricketnext Staff |December 14, 2019, 5:27 PM IST
However, the chances of precipitation are only at 5%, which means that largely, play should go on as usual. Should the weather become a factor, the D/L method is expected to come into play. With moisture in the air, the fast bowlers can be expected to take an early advantage of proceedings, but largely, it will be spinners dictating things out in the centre with the Chennai pitch always traditionally favouring the tweakers.

The chance of rain also means that the side winning the toss would be inclined towards batting and putting on a big total on the board, which they can then use to put scoreboard pressure in the second innings in the event of rain.

There will be no significant changes in temperature, with the highest expected to go up to 29 degrees and the lowest to 24 degrees, typically coastal weather.

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
