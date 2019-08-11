India vs West Indies: Need Opportunities to Cement Your Position in Side - Shreyas Iyer

It seems like Shreyas Iyer has been auditioning for the role of middle-order batsman in the Indian team forever now. Although just 24 years of age, Iyer made his ODI debut back in 2017 as a 22 year old against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala and has an impressive average of 42 in seven ODI appearances till date.
But the Mumbai batsman has been in and out of the Indian side for the last year and a half in the lead up to the 2019 World Cup with the national selectors looking for different solutions to the No. 4 puzzle. Iyer, in the meantime, has grown as a cricketer with the added responsibility of leading the rechristened Delhi Capitals in IPL-12 this season and taking them all the way to playoffs as well.
The ODI series in the Caribbean could prove to be a litmus test for Iyer as he attempts to seal a place in the ODI side in face of tough competition from the likes of Manish Pandey, KL Rahul and Shubman Gill.
"It's really important for me as a youngster, coming into the side after a year again to cement my position," Iyer said on Saturday (August 10), ahead of the second ODI against the West Indies in Trinidad.
"When you have to cement your position, you will be needing opportunities, and I feel that I will be getting that opportunity this time and I will be making the best use of it,” he added.
Iyer would have hoped for an impressive show in the first ODI as well but rain restricted the game to just 13 overs and even Saturday’s net session was cancelled due to rain at Port of Spain, Trinidad.
"Every series is important for the team when you are playing at the international level," the 24-year-old said.
"And all the boys are eager to go out there and play since we are not even getting net sessions. The conditions haven't supported us. We just want to go out there and make the best of what we get.
"It's going to be another two opportunities for me to make the best use of. Hopefully, this too doesn't rain off. We are hardly getting any net practice and matches to play right now. I am eager to go out there and carry forward the momentum which I got from my India A matches,” he added.
Although the No. 4 slot is right now up for grabs, Iyer believes he needs to be flexible in his outlook to cement a berth in the team.
"It's totally the management's decision where they want to play me," he said. "It's (No 4) definitely a vacant spot and they are trying to give chances to youngsters to play in that position. Currently, no one is settled in that position.
"Personally, I am not thinking about batting only at No.4. I want to be someone who is very flexible batting at any number or if you go into any situation you should be able to grab that opportunity and make the best use of it,” the Delhi Capitals skipper felt.
Iyer believes morale of Team India is pretty high after coming into the ODI series by whitewashing the Windies 3-0 in the T20s.
"We have just come out of T20s, which we won. The way the team is playing currently, it's totally amazing. If one doesn't perform, the next one raises his hand and he takes the responsibility to take the team through and this is what has been happening throughout the year,” Iyer felt.
