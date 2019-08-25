India vs West Indies: Need to be More Patient in the Middle: Rahul

India’s openers are not having the best of times in the first Test in Antigua against West Indies, and KL Rahul who once failed to kick on expressed disappointment at being unable to execute the reverse sweep against Roston Chase.
In the first innings Rahul was dismissed for 44, while in the second he fell for 38 to Chase.
“(I am) Very disappointed but there are a lot of things I’m doing right. (I) Just need to keep my head down and so some patience,” Rahul said after the day.
“I just have to prolong the good things I’m doing till I get to 35-45. I’m batting well, I looked comfortable in both the innings and my head-space is very good. Happy about a lot of things,” Rahul said.
Speaking about the choice of shot, Rahul insisted that the paddle-sweep was premeditated and that the spinner won the battle on the day.
“Sometimes, when you plan a sweep or a paddle-sweep, there is a certain percentage of premeditation. I had played the off-spinner for 5-6 overs and I knew the lines he was bowling.
“I was thinking about runs and since I hit him for a boundary before the (wicket-taking) ball, I knew he would try to bowl a better length which would be easy for me to paddle. Unfortunately, I didn’t execute the shot really well.
“Lot of things seem right when they come off. If they don’t, you can sit and dissect on a lot of things. Unfortunately, it’s a battle he won.”
While Rahul and Mayank Agarwal failed to get a move on, captain and vice-captain, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, scored half-centuries to give India the edge in the contest.
“Two quick wickets fell down and Mayank was out early. 80/3 doesn’t look that good on the scoreboard, so it was important that Ajinkya and Virat stitched a partnership.
“The spell from Roach was really good, and Windies put some pressure on us. They stayed patient and played the little spell out, and later the runs came on.
“We know they’re really good batsmen and are really skilled. Once they’re set, they will get a lot of runs and that’s what they did. Now at the end of the day, the scoreboard looks good. Hopefully, tomorrow they come out and continue for a longer time.”
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
India vs West Indies: Need to be More Patient in the Middle: Rahul
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | August 22, 2019, 3:06 PM IST
Hardik Pandya Turns Showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week
Cricketnext Staff | August 25, 2019, 10:22 AM IST
India vs West Indies 2019: ‘Extremely Disappointed’ With Batsmen for Not Stepping Up: Holder
Cricketnext Staff | August 20, 2019, 6:35 PM IST
India vs West Indies: Caribbean Players Must Work on Mental Aspect in Tests - Lara
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 30 August, 2019
IND v WIKingston, Jamaica All Fixtures
Team Rankings