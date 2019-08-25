Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs West Indies: Need to be More Patient in the Middle: Rahul

Cricketnext Staff |August 25, 2019, 10:26 AM IST
India vs West Indies: Need to be More Patient in the Middle: Rahul

India’s openers are not having the best of times in the first Test in Antigua against West Indies, and KL Rahul who once failed to kick on expressed disappointment at being unable to execute the reverse sweep against Roston Chase.

In the first innings Rahul was dismissed for 44, while in the second he fell for 38 to Chase.

“(I am) Very disappointed but there are a lot of things I’m doing right. (I) Just need to keep my head down and so some patience,” Rahul said after the day.

“I just have to prolong the good things I’m doing till I get to 35-45. I’m batting well, I looked comfortable in both the innings and my head-space is very good. Happy about a lot of things,” Rahul said.

Speaking about the choice of shot, Rahul insisted that the paddle-sweep was premeditated and that the spinner won the battle on the day.

“Sometimes, when you plan a sweep or a paddle-sweep, there is a certain percentage of premeditation. I had played the off-spinner for 5-6 overs and I knew the lines he was bowling.

“I was thinking about runs and since I hit him for a boundary before the (wicket-taking) ball, I knew he would try to bowl a better length which would be easy for me to paddle. Unfortunately, I didn’t execute the shot really well.

“Lot of things seem right when they come off. If they don’t, you can sit and dissect on a lot of things. Unfortunately, it’s a battle he won.”

While Rahul and Mayank Agarwal failed to get a move on, captain and vice-captain, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, scored half-centuries to give India the edge in the contest.

“Two quick wickets fell down and Mayank was out early. 80/3 doesn’t look that good on the scoreboard, so it was important that Ajinkya and Virat stitched a partnership.

“The spell from Roach was really good, and Windies put some pressure on us. They stayed patient and played the little spell out, and later the runs came on.

“We know they’re really good batsmen and are really skilled. Once they’re set, they will get a lot of runs and that’s what they did. Now at the end of the day, the scoreboard looks good. Hopefully, tomorrow they come out and continue for a longer time.”

