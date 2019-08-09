India vs West Indies | Need to Improve Fitness & Intensity to Gain Consistency: Estwick

West Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick stated that the team needs to focus on its fitness and intensity in order to improve consistency and put together wins.
The 58-year-old, addressing the media after the first ODI against India was abandoned in Guyana, spoke of the need to get all aspects of the game right in order to change their fortunes.
“It is about consistency,” said Estwick. “You’ve got to start somewhere. If you look back at our history, we have been losing for quite a number of years. But we’ve got to put systems in place. We’ve got to make sure that the intensity and fitness improves. Once we start ticking the boxes in all areas, we can turn it around.
“It is not going to happen overnight. I know people in the Caribbean are expecting us to win straightaway but we want to make sure that when we win, we can go on a decent run and be consistent for a number of years.”
While there were only 13 overs of play on the day, Evin Lewis showed some form in the brief period. The southpaw was unbeaten on 40 from 36 balls, inclusive of two boundaries and three sixes and was well-set for a big score before rain had the final say. His performance pleased the coach as well as his teammates.
“That (Lewis’ innings) was very pleasing. Evin struggled in the T20Is and it was very refreshing to see him get a score. We just congratulated him in the dressing room and we would hope that he’ll be able to spend a bit more time at the crease. Fortunately for him, he got a score today and he can build on that.”
Speaking of the second ODI in Trinidad, Estwick said that the team is dedicated to getting the basics right in order to finish on the winning side.
“We want to win. We want to turn it around, that’s very important – it’s a process. We’ve been stressing that we must assess the pitch, build partnerships and keep the momentum as long as possible”
