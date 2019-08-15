India vs West Indies: Need to Play Better in Key Moments - Holder

West Indies skipper Jason Holder said the team needed to play better in key moments of the game after succumbing to a six-wicket loss to India in the final game of the three-match ODI series at Port of Spain on Wednesday (August 14).
"From T20s to the last ODI here, we have played some pretty decent cricket in patches, it is just a matter for us to put it together more often than not and that's where we continue to let ourselves down," Holder said after the match.
"It's just a matter for us to continue to build, you know. I keep saying it's a matter for us to really seize the key moments of the game and play those key moments a little bit better than we have been in the past."
Holder pointed out how they could have dismissed Virat Kohli cheaply when he inside edged a Keemo Paul delivery. Shai Hope dropped the catch and Kohli, who was on 11 at the time, went on to score 114.
"We have got to hold our chances and we didn't hold them today. (Kohli) made us pay for it. Credit to him he batted really well and he won the game for India in the end.
"They got off to a really good start and so did we. I think it was a really, really good wicket for cricket. Conditions got a little tougher in the afternoon after the rain fell. The ball was a bit wet and the outfield was obviously very wet, too. It didn't work for us today."
Nevertheless, the all-rounder believes there were plenty of positives from the ODI series that could help the team in the future.
"The way Chris played today, Evin Lewis too showed a lot of form. The bowlers had a reasonable time too. The last game I thought we bowled really, really well. Today we were off a little bit, but generally our bowling has led us in the last couple of games.
"Nicholas Pooran continues to show what he can produce here at this level. Every single batter today really put their hands up today. I was really, really pleased how we batted in the situation after the rain break.
"In the past we lost too many wickets and not being able to - or struggled to - bat, and I think we handled the situation very well today and put ourselves in a really good situation in the halfway stage, you know. Just unfortunate we weren't able to defend it but when you don't hold your chances these things happen."
The two teams will now face off in a two-match Test series that will be a part of the ICC Test Championship, something Holder is very much looking forward to.
"We've got a few days off. This is a fresh group, different faces coming in to the Test squad. It's a matter for us to continue doing the good work we have been doing in Test cricket in the last two-three years. The first series we had this year was a success. I know the guys would be ready to go against India here in this second series of the year.
"Obviously with the Test championship around it's something I look forward to play. I think the guys are up for it. We started really well this year beating England at home and you know we had some brilliant individual performances. It's just a matter for us to build.
"The Test championships are two years away, we have a lot of cricket to play in the next two years, I think every series will be important. Each and every moment in the series will be important."
