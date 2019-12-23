India vs West Indies | Need to Prove to Myself, Not Anyone Else in the World: Jadeja
Left-handed all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who played a crucial role in India's emphatic victory in a tense decider against the West Indies, says all he tries to do every time he takes to the cricket field is to give his best and contribute to the team's win.
India vs West Indies | Need to Prove to Myself, Not Anyone Else in the World: Jadeja
Left-handed all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who played a crucial role in India's emphatic victory in a tense decider against the West Indies, says all he tries to do every time he takes to the cricket field is to give his best and contribute to the team's win.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019
NZ v AUSMelbourne
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019
ENG v SACenturion
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020
NZ v AUSSydney All Fixtures
Team Rankings