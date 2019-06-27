starts in
Match 34:IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Manchester

27 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 35:SL VS SA

upcoming
SL SL
SA SA

Chester-le-Street

Fri, 28 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 36:PAK VS AFG

upcoming
PAK PAK
AFG AFG

Leeds

Sat, 29 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 37:NZ VS AUS

upcoming
NZ NZ
AUS AUS

Lord's

Sat, 29 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

India vs West Indies | 'Not Conclusive!' - Rohit Sharma Dismissal Puzzles Twitter

Cricketnext Staff |June 27, 2019, 4:40 PM IST
There was controversy early in the game as India took on West Indies at Old Trafford. Kemar Roach’s appeal for a caught behind was turned down after Rohit Sharma was beaten by a good length delivery, with the ball passing through the gap between bat and pad.

West Indies captain Jason Holder went for the review. There was a spike on Ultra Edge as the ball as passed through. The third umpire Michael Gough was quick to take a call and asked the on-field umpire Richard Illingworth to change his decision.

While the West Indies team celebrated, Rohit and his opening partner KL Rahul were not happy with the call, with the former expressing his displeasure while heading back to the dressing room.

Just like Rohit, many were not convinced by the third umpire’s decision.

 

 

 

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 35 ODI | Fri, 28 Jun, 2019

SA v SL
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 36 ODI | Sat, 29 Jun, 2019

AFG v PAK
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 37 ODI | Sat, 29 Jun, 2019

AUS v NZ
Lord's All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
7 6 1 0 12 +0.90
2
NZ
7 5 1 1 11 +1.02
3
IND
5 4 0 1 9 +0.80
4
ENG
7 4 3 0 8 +1.05
5
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
6
PAK
7 3 3 1 7 -0.97
7
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
8
WI
6 1 4 1 3 +0.19
9
SA
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
7 0 7 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6266 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
