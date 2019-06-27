India vs West Indies | 'Not Conclusive!' - Twitter Puzzled by Controversial Rohit Sharma Dismissal

There was controversy early in the game as India took on West Indies at Old Trafford. Kemar Roach’s appeal for a caught behind was turned down after Rohit Sharma was beaten by a good length delivery, with the ball passing through the gap between bat and pad.
West Indies captain Jason Holder went for the review. There was a spike on Ultra Edge as the ball as passed through. The third umpire Michael Gough was quick to take a call and asked the on-field umpire Richard Illingworth to change his decision.
While the West Indies team celebrated, Rohit and his opening partner KL Rahul were not happy with the call, with the former expressing his displeasure while heading back to the dressing room.
Just like Rohit, many were not convinced by the third umpire’s decision.
Rohit Sharma’s dismissal: Not sure if there was conclusive evidence for the third umpire to overturn the original decision of the on-field umpire #INDvWI #WIvIND— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) June 27, 2019
Just curious, how is that conclusive evidence that the ball hit bat first and not the pad? There's enough doubt there, no? Shouldn't the umpire be sticking with the on-field decision?#INDvWI #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/Uu3YKS3a4Z— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) June 27, 2019
hope mrs sharma isn't reprimanded for visible dissent against that umpiring decision #INDvsWI #CWC19 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) June 27, 2019
Third umpire sure was in a hurry for that Rohit call. No confirmation of whether that was bat or pad. #INDvWI #CWC19 — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) June 27, 2019
For once I'm not convinced by that third umpire decision. Rohit Sharma wasn't either.— Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) June 27, 2019
Rohit Sharma given out caught behind on the review. Looked like ball made contact with pad. #CWC19 #INDvWI— Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) June 27, 2019
That review against Rohit ,definitely was not conclusive as the umpire mentioned on air.... soo... much for technology ♂️ #INDvsWI #CWC19 — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) June 27, 2019
Ok, I think that hit the pad and not the bat! Rohit not happy about it! #INDvWI #CWC19 — Nishad Pai Vaidya (@NishadPaiVaidya) June 27, 2019
Full sun on the ball, in the picture, on the right frame. Ball has hit the pad not the bat. Technology making the world a clearer picture, NOT!Rohit has to accept the umpires decision, ctrl+alt+delete!#cwc2019… https://t.co/FXRgzrFcMv— Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) June 27, 2019
Clearly touched the pad first but might have hit the bat too. But umpire was so quick to give Rohit out, should have looked in slow motion. Even the on field umpire was confused!! pic.twitter.com/pBVXoeTurx— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 27, 2019
Wait a minute, @ICC didn't arrange for hot spot which would be definitely available for the Ashes a month later? Ridiculous. This decision will be cleared up by hot spot easily. — A/S (@slicesofIife) June 27, 2019
That was an unbelievably poor decision. The 3rd umpire has the time and the angles to be sure. He is supposed to be certain to overturn. — Boardman Gets Rings (@Jazz_CB) June 27, 2019
India vs West Indies | 'Not Conclusive!' - Twitter Puzzled by Controversial Rohit Sharma Dismissal
