Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

IND IN WI, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, 30 - 03 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

India

416 (140.1)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

87/7 (33.0)

West Indies trail by 329 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Kingston, Jamaica

30 Aug, 201920:00 IST

1st T20I: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Pallekele, Kandy

01 Sep, 201919:00 IST

2nd T20I: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Pallekele, Kandy

03 Sep, 201919:00 IST

4th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

04 Sep, 201915:30 IST

India vs West Indies | 'Once in a Lifetime Talent' - Twitter Lauds Bumrah After Hat-trick Heroics

Cricketnext Staff |September 1, 2019, 10:58 AM IST
India vs West Indies | 'Once in a Lifetime Talent' - Twitter Lauds Bumrah After Hat-trick Heroics

Jasprit Bumrah became the third Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in Test cricket after he dismissed Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase off consecutive balls on Day 2 of the second Test between India and West Indies.

Bumrah's historic feat came in the ninth over, he went on to take three more wickets to finish Day 2 with a six-wicket haul. Shimron Hetmyer -- who fell to Mohammed Shami -- was the only man to fall to another bowler on Saturday in Kingston as West Indies were reduced to 87/7 in reply to India's 416.

Naturally, his achievement saw him lauded by people on social media. Check out some of the best reactions below.

Bumrah had started the innings with the wicket of opener John Campbell in the seventh over. In his next over, he started with a wide outswinger that Bravo left alone. The next was a length delivery that was pitched on middle stump swinging away. Bravo was forced to play and got a high edge that flew to K.L. Rahul at second slip, who did well to take the low catch.

Shamarh Brooks was then caught dead in front of the stumps with an inswinger. Brooks reviewed the decision but replays only confirmed that the ball will be hitting the wicket if it wasn't for his front pad.

Chase then took a full swinger low on his pads. The umpire turned down the LBW appeal from the Indian players but captain Virat Kohli went for the review. Interestingly, none of his teammates were too enthusiastic about taking the decision upstairs but replays showed that Kohli was right in going for it. The ball was hitting leg stump and the umpire had to reverse his decision.

This is only the 44th instance of a bowler taking a hat-trick in the history of Test cricket and the third time that an Indian has done so. Harbhajan Singh did so in the historic Eden Gardens Test between India and Australia in 2001 when he got Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist and Shane Warne off consecutive deliveries. Irfan Pathan then dismissed Salman Butt, Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf in the third Test of India's 2005/06 tour of Pakistan in Karachi.

bumrah hat-trickIndia vs West Indiesindia vs west indies 2019Indian cricket teamjasprit bumrah

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 01 Sep, 2019

NZ v SL
Pallekele, Kandy

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 03 Sep, 2019

NZ v SL
Pallekele, Kandy

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Wed, 04 Sep, 2019

AUS v ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3763 114
2 New Zealand 2736 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4076 105
5 Australia 2951 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...