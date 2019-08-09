starts in
India vs West Indies: Persistent Rain Forces Washout After 13 Overs

Cricketnext Staff |August 9, 2019, 1:30 AM IST
Relentless rain forced the first One-Day International between West Indies and India at the Providence Stadium in Guyana to be abandoned after just 13 overs.

Batting first after losing the toss, West Indies reached 54 for 1 when play was called off. They had lost Chris Gayle for a struggling 4 off 31 balls to Kuldeep Yadav, but in the brief period of play possible, Evin Lewis made an entertaining unbeaten 40 off 36 with two fours and three sixes. He was lucky not to be given out lbw off Mohammed Shami earlier, and India didn't review the decision either.

Rain played hide and seek through the day. It delayed start of play and initially reduced the game to 43 overs a side. A rain break after 5.4 overs, and the resulting wet outfield, further reduced the match to 34 overs a side.

Lewis shone for a while but rain had the final say, with play called off an hour before the cut-off for a 20-over clash.

India used five bowlers in the 13 overs, with only Kuldeep striking. Khaleel Ahmed, who got the nod ahead of Navdeep Saini as the third pacer, was expensive (3-0-27-0).

The second of the three ODIs will be played at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad on Sunday.

