One of the biggest talking points ahead of the first ODI between India and West Indies at Chennai has been the pitch, and whether the sides should opt to play one spinner or two.
Evidence suggests that the Chepauk has historically always favoured spinners, and it promises to be no different this time, as India contemplate playing both Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal against the relatively inexperienced West Indies batting line up against spin.
Of the 21 ODIS played at the venue, the average first innings score has only been 239, which goes on to show that the batsmen do have a tough time in the middle. With the match also being played under lights, dew will become a factor in the second innings and add to the difficulty for the batsmen.
For West Indies, spinner Hayden Walsh Jr might just prove to be the trump card. He had limited success against the Indian batsmen in the T20I series, but with a full quota of ten overs at his disposal in ODIs, he may yet prove to be a difficult customer to deal with, specially given that the Indian batsmen have not nearly seen enough of him yet.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
India vs West Indies Pitch Report: Chennai Pitch Expected to Favour Spin
One of the biggest talking points ahead of the first ODI between India and West Indies at Chennai has been the pitch, and whether the sides should opt to play one spinner or two.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 December, 2019
NZ v AUSMelbourne
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 3 January, 2020
NZ v AUSSydney All Fixtures
Team Rankings