Stumps

TRANS-TASMAN TROPHY, 2019/20 1st Test, Perth Stadium, Perth, 12 - 16 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

416 (146.2)

Australia
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

166 (55.2)

Australia lead by 417 runs
Stumps

SL IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 11 - 15 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka *

282/6 (91.5)

Sri Lanka
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan

Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bat)
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 8, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 14 December, 2019

1ST INN

Dhaka Platoon *

82/0 (9.0)

Dhaka Platoon
v/s
Sylhet Thunder
Sylhet Thunder

Toss won by Sylhet Thunder (decided to field)

India vs West Indies Pitch Report: Chennai Pitch Expected to Favour Spin

One of the biggest talking points ahead of the first ODI between India and West Indies at Chennai has been the pitch, and whether the sides should opt to play one spinner or two.

Cricketnext Staff |December 14, 2019, 5:34 PM IST
Evidence suggests that the Chepauk has historically always favoured spinners, and it promises to be no different this time, as India contemplate playing both Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal against the relatively inexperienced West Indies batting line up against spin.

Of the 21 ODIS played at the venue, the average first innings score has only been 239, which goes on to show that the batsmen do have a tough time in the middle. With the match also being played under lights, dew will become a factor in the second innings and add to the difficulty for the batsmen.

For West Indies, spinner Hayden Walsh Jr might just prove to be the trump card. He had limited success against the Indian batsmen in the T20I series, but with a full quota of ten overs at his disposal in ODIs, he may yet prove to be a difficult customer to deal with, specially given that the Indian batsmen have not nearly seen enough of him yet.

