India will face West Indies in their ICC World Cup game at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday (June 27), hoping to take a big step towards sealing a semifinal berth. India, who are unbeaten in the tournament so far, are like to stick with the same playing XI which edged past Afghanistan in Southampton on Saturday (June 22).
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who injured himself in the game against Pakistan, has started bowling in the nets in Manchester but India are unlikely to risk playing him before the game against hosts England on Sunday (June 30).
Mohammed Shami, who picked up a hat-trick against Afghanistan, will retain his spot as the new ball bowler for India along with Jasprit Bumrah. The rest of the XI is also likely to be unchanged with Vijay Shankar playing ahead of Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant.
West Indies have been hurt by Andre Russell’s withdrawal from the squad due to a knee injury. His replacement Sunil Ambris has arrived in Manchester but Jason Holder said that the side is going to stick with Evin Lewis as the opener with Chris Gayle.
Lewis strained his thigh in their last game against New Zealand and batted down at No. 8. But Holder said the scans cleared Lewis of any injury and he’s like to retain his place in the XI too.
India Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.
West Indies Predicted Playing XI: Chris Gayle, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Evin Lewis/Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell.
India vs West Indies Predicted Playing XI: India Unchanged, WI to Stick With Lewis
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 34 ODI | Thu, 27 Jun, 2019
IND v WIManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 35 ODI | Fri, 28 Jun, 2019
SA v SLChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 36 ODI | Sat, 29 Jun, 2019
AFG v PAKLeeds
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 37 ODI | Sat, 29 Jun, 2019
AUS v NZLord's All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings