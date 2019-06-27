starts in
India vs West Indies Predicted Playing XI: India Unchanged, WI to Stick With Lewis

Cricketnext Staff |June 27, 2019, 7:48 AM IST
India will face West Indies in their ICC World Cup game at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday (June 27), hoping to take a big step towards sealing a semifinal berth. India, who are unbeaten in the tournament so far, are like to stick with the same playing XI which edged past Afghanistan in Southampton on Saturday (June 22).

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who injured himself in the game against Pakistan, has started bowling in the nets in Manchester but India are unlikely to risk playing him before the game against hosts England on Sunday (June 30).

Mohammed Shami, who picked up a hat-trick against Afghanistan, will retain his spot as the new ball bowler for India along with Jasprit Bumrah. The rest of the XI is also likely to be unchanged with Vijay Shankar playing ahead of Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant.

West Indies have been hurt by Andre Russell’s withdrawal from the squad due to a knee injury. His replacement Sunil Ambris has arrived in Manchester but Jason Holder said that the side is going to stick with Evin Lewis as the opener with Chris Gayle.

Lewis strained his thigh in their last game against New Zealand and batted down at No. 8. But Holder said the scans cleared Lewis of any injury and he’s like to retain his place in the XI too.

India Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

West Indies Predicted Playing XI: Chris Gayle, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Evin Lewis/Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell.

Bhuvneshwar Kumarevin lewisicc world cup 2019India vs West Indiesmohammed shamiPredicted Playing XIRishabh PantVijay Shankar

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
7 6 1 0 12 +0.90
2
NZ
7 5 1 1 11 +1.02
3
IND
5 4 0 1 9 +0.80
4
ENG
7 4 3 0 8 +1.05
5
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
6
PAK
7 3 3 1 7 -0.97
7
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
8
WI
6 1 4 1 3 +0.19
9
SA
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
7 0 7 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4674 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more