Stumps

TRANS-TASMAN TROPHY, 2019/20 1st Test, Perth Stadium, Perth, 12 - 16 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

416 (146.2)

Australia
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

166 (55.2)

Australia lead by 417 runs
Stumps

SL IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 11 - 15 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka *

282/6 (91.5)

Sri Lanka
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan

Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bat)
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 8, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 14 December, 2019

1ST INN

Dhaka Platoon *

83/0 (9.1)

Dhaka Platoon
v/s
Sylhet Thunder
Sylhet Thunder

Toss won by Sylhet Thunder (decided to field)

1st Test: SL VS PAK

live
SL SL
PAK PAK

Rawalpindi

11 Dec, 201910:15 IST

1st Test: AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Perth PS

12 Dec, 201910:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

India vs West Indies Predicted XI, 1st ODI: India Look to go With Mayank as Opener

After a convincing 2-1 win over the West Indies, the focus now shifts to the ODIs. India will be playing 50-over format after a gap of four months and there is a lot to look forward to, especially the exciting new talent.

Cricketnext Staff |December 14, 2019, 6:15 PM IST
As India play the first ODI in Chennai on Sunday, there could be a few changes in the playing XI from the T20I series. Since Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are ruled out of the series due to injuries, Mayank Agarwal could be seen making his ODI debut. Virat Kohli will be seen at his regular position followed by new no 4 Shreyas Iyer. With no Vijay Shankar and Hardik Pandya in teh fold, Shivam Dube could make his ODI debut too.

The bowling department could comprise of Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Deepak Chahar.

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Mayank Agarwal

india vs west indies 2019Predicted XI

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 December, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 3 January, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
