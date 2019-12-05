India vs West Indies Predicted XI, 1st T20I: India Look to Find Best Combinations

After a convincing series win against Bangladesh recently, India's attentions turn to West Indies with the first of three T20Is in Hyderabad. Kohli from the looks of it is pretty sure about his playing XI as they build up to the World Cup.
The two teams had faced earlier this year after the 50-over World Cup when India toured the Caribbean. India had dominated that tour, winning across formats, sweeping the T20Is 3-0. India were trying new combinations, yet West Indies couldn't match.
India begin this series as favourites too, even as they continue to finetune their combinations with an eye on the T20 World Cup in Australia next year.
India do have questions on their opening combination though. They've often gone with Shikhar Dhawan to partner Rohit Sharma, leaving out KL Rahul. The Karnataka batsman has got a chance only when Virat Kohli has rested, like in the Bangladesh series.
Kohli is back now, but with Dhawan out with an injury, Rahul gets at least three chances to be the permanent opener along with Rohit.
The other question is around Rishabh Pant. The young wicketkeeper has been under pressure from all sides, which is showing in his batting. Runs haven't flowed, and he looks caught between playing for his spot and playing his natural game.
India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford.
