Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 4: NEP VS BHU

upcoming
NEP NEP
BHU BHU

Adelaide

05 Dec, 201908:45 IST

Match 7: NEP VS MDV

upcoming
NEP NEP
MDV MDV

Adelaide

06 Dec, 201912:45 IST

1st T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

Match 1: UAE VS USA

upcoming
UAE UAE
USA USA

Sharjah

08 Dec, 201911:30 IST

India vs West Indies Predicted XI, 1st T20I: India Look to Find Best Combinations

Kohli is back now, but with Dhawan out with an injury, Rahul gets at least three chances to be the permanent opener along with Rohit.

Cricketnext Staff |December 5, 2019, 6:11 PM IST
India vs West Indies Predicted XI, 1st T20I: India Look to Find Best Combinations

After a convincing series win against Bangladesh recently, India's attentions turn to West Indies with the first of three T20Is in Hyderabad. Kohli from the looks of it is pretty sure about his playing XI as they build up to the World Cup.

The two teams had faced earlier this year after the 50-over World Cup when India toured the Caribbean. India had dominated that tour, winning across formats, sweeping the T20Is 3-0. India were trying new combinations, yet West Indies couldn't match.

India begin this series as favourites too, even as they continue to finetune their combinations with an eye on the T20 World Cup in Australia next year.

India do have questions on their opening combination though. They've often gone with Shikhar Dhawan to partner Rohit Sharma, leaving out KL Rahul. The Karnataka batsman has got a chance only when Virat Kohli has rested, like in the Bangladesh series.

Kohli is back now, but with Dhawan out with an injury, Rahul gets at least three chances to be the permanent opener along with Rohit.

The other question is around Rishabh Pant. The young wicketkeeper has been under pressure from all sides, which is showing in his batting. Runs haven't flowed, and he looks caught between playing for his spot and playing his natural game.

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford.

india vs west indies 2019kl rahulPredicted XIRishabh Pantvirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Thu, 05 Dec, 2019

BHU v NEP
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

MDV v NEP
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Hyderabad RGIS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

USA v UAE
Sharjah All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more