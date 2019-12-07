Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs West Indies Predicted XI, 1st T20I: India Look to Go With Same Playing XI

After a convincing win against West Indies in the first T20I, India's attentions turns to the second T20I in Trivandrum. Kohli from the looks of it is pretty sure about his playing XI as they build up to the World Cup.

Cricketnext Staff |December 7, 2019, 7:02 PM IST
By the looks of it, India's playing XI looks pretty sorted and Kohli would look to go with the same XI. That will give a chance to the youngsters to find their footing in the team.

India go into the match as favourites, even as they continue to finetune their combinations with an eye on the T20 World Cup in Australia next year.

India still do have questions on their opening combination though. They've often gone with Shikhar Dhawan to partner Rohit Sharma, leaving out KL Rahul. The Karnataka batsman has got a chance only when Virat Kohli has rested, like in the Bangladesh series.

Kohli is back now, but with Dhawan out with an injury, Rahul gets at least three chances to be the permanent opener along with Rohit.

The other question is around Rishabh Pant. The young wicketkeeper has been under pressure from all sides, which is showing in his batting. Runs haven't flowed, and he looks caught between playing for his spot and playing his natural game.

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford.

