India vs West Indies Predicted XI: Dhawan Back, KL Rahul to Drop to No. 4 in First ODI

The 2019 World Cup semifinalist India will play their first ODI since the last four defeat to New Zealand at Manchester last month, against the West Indies at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday (August 8).
Opener Shikhar Dhawan is back to full fitness, although he looked a little out of form in the T20 series that preceded the one-day fixtures against the West Indies.
Dhawan’s return means KL Rahul can drop down to the No. 4 — the slot which was much-debated in the lead-up as well as throughout the World Cup. Dhawan was in sublime touch in the World Cup before a finger fracture ruled him out mid-way.
Rishabh Pant will don the wicket-keeping gloves in the ODIs as well in the absence of MS Dhoni. But skipper Kohli will like to test out his bench strength especially in the middle-order with the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav fighting for that berth.
Delhi’s Navdeep Saini is in line to make his ODI debut after a couple of fine performances in the T20 series.
For the hosts, Chris Gayle will be back in ODI colours to bolster their playing XI after a whitewash in the T20 series. Off-spinning all-rounder Roston Chase has also been called up after being ignored for the World Cup.
India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer/Manish Pandey/Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini.
West Indies Predicted XI: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (w), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite, Roston Chase/Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach.
