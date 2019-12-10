Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs West Indies Predicted XI | India Could Consider Kuldeep, Shami for Decider

West Indies are unlikely to make any changes given they won the previous game. All-rounder Fabian Allen remains out with a knee injury.

Cricketnext Staff |December 10, 2019, 7:43 PM IST
Like in the T20I series against Bangladesh, India face a decider in the third and final T20I match against West Indies on Wednesday (December 11).

India won the first game in Hyderabad, chasing 208 thanks to a special knock from captain Virat Kohli. West Indies drew level in Thiruvananthapuram, Lendl Simmons scoring a half-century to chase down 171.

India will be under pressure and will have to make some crucial calls about their team. They are unlikely to make any changes to their batting unit, but one or two bowlers could be under pressure.

Washington Sundar has been decent with the ball but his fielding lapses have cost India. He dropped Simmons early last game, and the batsman made them pay. India could consider Kuldeep Yadav for Washington in the final game.

India have Mohammed Shami in their side too, who could be usful on a quick track like Wankhede. They could bring him in for Deepak Chahar, or Washington if they decide to go with three pacers.

Ravindra Jadeja did not click with bat or ball last game but could hold on to his spot as he's an all-rounder.

West Indies are unlikely to make any changes given they won the previous game. All-rounder Fabian Allen remains out with a knee injury.

Predicted XI:

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies (Playing XI): Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Khary Pierre, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams

india vs west indies 2019

