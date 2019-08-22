Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs West Indies Predicted XI: India Likely to Play One Spinner

Cricketnext Staff |August 22, 2019, 8:39 AM IST
India vs West Indies Predicted XI: India Likely to Play One Spinner

After almost eight months, the Indian team will again don the whites, to play a two-Test series against the West Indies in Antigua starting August 22. This will be India's first Test under the coveted World Test Championship, with the series carrying 60 points for a win. Both the teams can bag upto 120 points in this series.

After the limited overs series, there will be quite a few changes in the Indian team, with the likes of R Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ishant Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane returning to the fold. Even though India have three spinners in their ranks, Ashwin looks likely to make the cut, seeing the unimpressive form of Kuldeep Yadav.

On the pace front, Bumrah and Shami are the first choice bowlers and the contest will be between Umesh Yadav and Ishant to make the cut. As far as batting is concerned, it looks like a settled unit with KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal on top, followed by Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli. Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant could form the middle-order.

Predicted Playing XI India: Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, C Pujara, Hanuma Vihari/Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (WK), R Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Predicted Playing XI West Indies: Jason Holder (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Rakheem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach

