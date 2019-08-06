India vs West Indies Predicted XI: India to Experiment in Third T20I

Having already sealed the three-match series, India will look to experiment in the final T20I against West Indies on Tuesday (August 6) at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.
Indian captain Virat Kohli has already hinted that they will be making few changes in the playing XI and the likes of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer could be included in the line-up.
India might as well rest Bhuvneshwar Kumar and bring in Deepak Chahar. Meanwhile, Rahul Chahar too could make his international debut at the expense of a finger spinner.
West Indies might bring John Campbell back in the playing XI after Sunil Narine failed to make any impact up the order in the last T20I. However, if West Indies want to stick with Narine at the top, they can include someone like Jason Mohammed to bring stability in the middle-order.
India predicted XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer/KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar.
West Indies predicted XI: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Sunil Narine, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.
