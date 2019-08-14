Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

NZ IN SL, 2 TESTS, 2019 1st Test, Galle International Stadium, Galle, 14 - 18 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

New Zealand *

18/0 (12.0)

New Zealand
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka

MIN. 78.0 Overs Left Today

India vs West Indies Predicted XI | Saini Inclusion Only Probable Change for India

Cricketnext Staff |August 14, 2019, 8:50 AM IST
India vs West Indies Predicted XI | Saini Inclusion Only Probable Change for India

India will be looking to clinch the One-Day International series when they face West Indies in the third and final game at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad on Wednesday (August 14).

India lead the series 1-0, having won the second ODI at the same venue. The first match, at the Providence Stadium in Guyana, was ruined by rain.

With India winning convincingly in the second game, by 59 runs in DLS method,there's little reason to change their side. However, India could be tempted to give Navdeep Saini an ODI debut. If that happens, either Khaleel Ahmed or Mohammed Shami could be left out.

Shikhar Dhawan is struggling for runs in this tour but it's unlikely India will bring in KL Rahul. Shreyas Iyer scoring 71 in the second game means India will not tinker with their middle order either.

West Indies will want their batsmen to step up, and are not expected to change their batting unit. Oshane Thomas, who came in for an unfit Fabian Allen in the second game, bowled only four overs for 32 runs. He could lose his spot if Allen returns to fitness.

Probable XI:

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, K Khaleel Ahmed.

