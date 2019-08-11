Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd ODI: WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Port of Spain

11 Aug, 201919:00 IST

1st Test: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Galle

14 Aug, 201910:00 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Lord's

14 Aug, 201915:30 IST

Match 1: OMA VS PNG

upcoming
OMA OMA
PNG PNG

Lord's

14 Aug, 201915:30 IST

India vs West Indies Predicted XI: Unchanged Teams Likely for Second ODI

Cricketnext Staff |August 11, 2019, 8:41 AM IST
India vs West Indies Predicted XI: Unchanged Teams Likely for Second ODI

West Indies and India are set to face in the second One-Day International at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad on Sunday (August 11). The first of the three ODIs was washed out by rain.

Only 13 overs were possible in that match, in Guyana, by when West Indies reached 54 for 1. Chris Gayle fell for 4 while Evin Lewis made an unbeaten 40.

Both sides are likely to be unchanged as they have no reason to made alterations to their first match game-plan.

India will be keen to see how Shreyas Iyer goes. Iyer was picked ahead of KL Rahul and Manish Pandey for the No. 4 role in the first match. Rain ruined the game, but India will be hoping to get a full match this time to test their middle order.

Khaleel Ahmed went for 27 runs in three overs, but it's unlikely India will make any change on the basis of such short periods of play. It means Navdeep Saini might have to wait to make his ODI debut.

The hosts got Roston Chase, who wasn't selected for the World Cup, back into the XI. They're set to continue with the game-plan.

Predicted XIs:

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Kemar Roach.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, K Khaleel Ahmed

Indiaindia vs west indies 2019shreyas iyerWest Indies

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 11 Aug, 2019

IND v WI
Port of Spain

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019

NZ v SL
Galle

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019

AUS v ENG
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019

PNG v OMA
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more
Loading...