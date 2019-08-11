India vs West Indies Predicted XI: Unchanged Teams Likely for Second ODI

West Indies and India are set to face in the second One-Day International at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad on Sunday (August 11). The first of the three ODIs was washed out by rain.
Only 13 overs were possible in that match, in Guyana, by when West Indies reached 54 for 1. Chris Gayle fell for 4 while Evin Lewis made an unbeaten 40.
Both sides are likely to be unchanged as they have no reason to made alterations to their first match game-plan.
India will be keen to see how Shreyas Iyer goes. Iyer was picked ahead of KL Rahul and Manish Pandey for the No. 4 role in the first match. Rain ruined the game, but India will be hoping to get a full match this time to test their middle order.
Khaleel Ahmed went for 27 runs in three overs, but it's unlikely India will make any change on the basis of such short periods of play. It means Navdeep Saini might have to wait to make his ODI debut.
The hosts got Roston Chase, who wasn't selected for the World Cup, back into the XI. They're set to continue with the game-plan.
Predicted XIs:
West Indies: Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Kemar Roach.
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, K Khaleel Ahmed
