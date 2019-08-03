India vs West Indies Predicted XI: Visitors to Bring in New Faces

India begin their preparations for next year’s ICC World T20 with a three-match series against West Indies, with the first match set to be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium at Lauderhill, Florida (USA) on Saturday (August 3).
The series will serve as a chance for India to blood some new talent, with the likes of Navdeep Saini, Rahul Chahar, Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya and Washington Sundar included in the squad.
In Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey, the squad has two players who could potentially strengthen the middle-order, an area that has caused the team much concern in recent times.
The Virat Kohli-led side will go into the series as favourites even though West Indies are always a force to be reckoned with in this format of the game.
Here are the predicted playing XIs for both sides:
India predicted XI - Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed.
West Indies predicted XI - Josh Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite, Jason Mohammaed, Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell.
