Cricketnext Staff |August 4, 2019, 8:30 AM IST
India vs West Indies Predicted XI: Visitors to Experiment in Second T20I

Seamer Navdeep Saini starred on debut with a three-wicket haul as India beat West Indies by four wickets to win the first of the three T20 internationals here on Saturday.

Saini made a memorable international debut by grabbing two important wickets off consecutive deliveries to help India restrict the West Indies to 95/9 in 20 overs after skipper Virat Kohli asked the Windies to bat first.

With the second match in only a day and not much change expected in the nature of the pitch, India could bring in some new players into the playing XI on Sunday.

West Indies will likely stick with the same playing XI.

India predicted XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar

West Indies predicted XI: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Sunil Narine, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

