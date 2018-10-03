Prithvi Shaw to Debut in Rajkot, Mayank Agarwal's Wait Continues

Loading...
Karnataka Opener Mayank Agarwal will have to wait slightly longer for his debut as he was left out from the 15-man squad. Apart from Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari and Mohammed Siraj are the other two players who have been left out.
Shaw was included in the squad for the final two Tests in England but wasn't picked in the playing XI. However, he managed to make the cut ahead of Agarwal and will likely form an opening combination with KL Rahul.
Speaking to the media on Tuesday, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane had backed his Mumbai colleague to make the most of this opportunity.
"I am happy for Shaw. I have seen him since his young days, we used to practice together, he is an attacking opener and done well for India A and got the reward," Rahane said. “There is no pressure, it is an opportunity for every individual to express ourselves. I wish him good luck and I am sure he will do well. I just want him to play as he has been doing for Mumbai and India A and I think he will be fine."
Cheteshwar Pujara, captain Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane will bat at their usual spots while Rishabh Pant, who scored a stroke-filled 114 at the Oval, will take up the wicket-keeping role.
Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav are the three spin bowling options while Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur are the seam bowling choices. India will make a decision on the final bowling combination on the basis of the conditions on offer.
First Published: October 3, 2018, 11:03 AM IST