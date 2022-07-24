India vs West Indies Probable Playing 11s: Complete Squads For IND vs WI For 2nd ODI Match

Team India will be eager to continue their winning momentum and seal the series as they will take on West Indies in the second ODI on Sunday. The penultimate ODI match between India and West Indies will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.

The Men in Blue, during the last West Indies tour for ODIs, had secured a 2-0 win in the series.

A series win against West Indies will now help Team India to carry forward their winning momentum in the ODI series. India came to West Indies after outclassing mighty England in the ODI series.

West Indies, on the other hand, will be determined to end their seven-match losing streak and win the second ODI in order to stay alive in the series.

The Shikhar Dhawan-led side started the series on a promising note after clinching a nail-biting three-run victory in the first ODI. Batting first, the visitors had posted a formidable total of 308 runs losing seven wickets. West Indies, during the run chase, could only manage to reach 305 runs losing six wickets in 50 overs.

After the completion of the ODI series, the two teams will face each other in the T20I series. The five-match T20I series is scheduled to start from July 29.

India vs West Indies Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Shamrah Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gundakesh Motie, Jayden Seales



India vs West Indies squads:

India squad for ODI series against West Indies: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies squad for ODI series against India: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales

