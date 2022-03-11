India vs West Indies Probable XIs For ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, Match 10

Stafanie Taylor-led West Indies will look to record their third consecutive victory in the ongoing Women’s Cricket World Cup on Saturday when they will take on India at the Seddon Park, Hamilton. The West Indians started their WC campaign with a slim three runs win over New Zealand. In their next game, they sunk the reigning champions England by seven runs to further improve their credentials.

The Mithali Raj-led outfit, meanwhile, were humiliated by hosts New Zealand by 62 runs in their previous game. Batting first, New Zealand posted a respectable total of 260/9 in their quota of 50 overs, courtesy of the fifties from Amelia Kerr (50 runs off 64 balls) and Amy Satterthwaite (75 runs off 84 balls).

In reply, India managed 198/10 in 46.4 overs. India’s T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was the standout performer for Women in Blue. She smashed 71 runs off 63 balls with the help of six fours and two sixes.

The Asian giants won their first game against rivals Pakistan by 107 runs.

West Indies Women (WI-W) vs India Women (IND-W) probable playing XIs:

West Indies Possible XI: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman

India Women Possible XI: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

West Indies Women vs India Women World Cup squads:

Indian Women’s 15-member squad: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav

West Indies Women’s 15-member squad: Stafanie Taylor (c), Anisa Mohammed (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Rashada William

Travelling reserves named by West Indies cricket board: Kaysia Schultz, Mandy Mangru, Jannillea Glasgow

