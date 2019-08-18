Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

THE ASHES, 2019 2nd Test, Lord's, London, 14 - 18 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

England

258 (77.1)

England
v/s
Australia
Australia*

250 (94.3)

England lead by 104 runs
Stumps

NZ IN SL, 2 TESTS, 2019 1st Test, Galle International Stadium, Galle, 14 - 18 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

New Zealand

249 (83.2)

New Zealand
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

267 (93.2)

Sri Lanka need 135 runs to win

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: NZ VS SL

live
NZ NZ
SL SL

Galle

14 Aug, 201910:00 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS AUS

live
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Lord's

14 Aug, 201915:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Leeds

22 Aug, 201915:30 IST

4th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

04 Sep, 201915:30 IST

India vs West Indies: Pujara & Rohit Lead the Way Against West Indies A

Cricketnext Staff |August 18, 2019, 8:54 AM IST
India vs West Indies: Pujara & Rohit Lead the Way Against West Indies A

India’s Cheteshwar Pujara is back to doing what he does best – making opposition bowlers toil – and this time it was the West Indies A side who were on the wrong end of an unbeaten 100 on the first day of the practice match at Coolidge.

Mayank Agarwal (12) would prefer to forget the start he had to the game as he was cleaned up early on by Jonathan Carter before Pujara came into bat and absolutely closed one end out.

KL Rahul (36), who wasn’t in good nick in the white ball contests, hung around for a little longer but after a few classy shots could not make the start count. Captain Ajinkya Rahane (1) failed to make any impact either and was dismissed cheaply by Carter too.

Pujara then along with Rohit Sharma (68) steadied the ship and went onto put on an impressive 132-run partnership.

Rohit smashed eight boundaries and a six during his knock before being knocked over by Akim Frazer, while Pujara retired hurt after completing his century.

Rishabh Pant (33) then added a few more lusty blows to up the ante with four boundaries and a six, while Hanuma Vihari (37*) took the Pujara route and kept things calm at his end.

Pant eventually became Carter’s third wicket of the day when he trapped him lbw.

Vihari and Ravindra Jadeja played only a couple of deliveries before stumps were withdrawn with the score at 297/5.

Ajinkya RahaneCheteshwar Pujaraindia vs west indies 2019rohit sharma

Related stories

India vs West Indies: Darren Bravo, Campbell Selected for Tour Game Against India
Cricketnext Staff | August 17, 2019, 8:46 AM IST

India vs West Indies: Darren Bravo, Campbell Selected for Tour Game Against India

India vs West Indies: Lara & Sarwan to Work with West Indies Batsmen Ahead of Tests
Cricketnext Staff | August 16, 2019, 8:03 PM IST

India vs West Indies: Lara & Sarwan to Work with West Indies Batsmen Ahead of Tests

Virat Kohli & Co. Wish India a Happy Independence Day
Cricketnext Staff | August 15, 2019, 12:27 PM IST

Virat Kohli & Co. Wish India a Happy Independence Day

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Thu, 22 August, 2019

AUS v ENG
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Wed, 4 September, 2019

AUS v ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6939 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...