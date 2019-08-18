India vs West Indies: Pujara & Rohit Lead the Way Against West Indies A

India’s Cheteshwar Pujara is back to doing what he does best – making opposition bowlers toil – and this time it was the West Indies A side who were on the wrong end of an unbeaten 100 on the first day of the practice match at Coolidge.
Mayank Agarwal (12) would prefer to forget the start he had to the game as he was cleaned up early on by Jonathan Carter before Pujara came into bat and absolutely closed one end out.
KL Rahul (36), who wasn’t in good nick in the white ball contests, hung around for a little longer but after a few classy shots could not make the start count. Captain Ajinkya Rahane (1) failed to make any impact either and was dismissed cheaply by Carter too.
Pujara then along with Rohit Sharma (68) steadied the ship and went onto put on an impressive 132-run partnership.
Rohit smashed eight boundaries and a six during his knock before being knocked over by Akim Frazer, while Pujara retired hurt after completing his century.
Rishabh Pant (33) then added a few more lusty blows to up the ante with four boundaries and a six, while Hanuma Vihari (37*) took the Pujara route and kept things calm at his end.
Pant eventually became Carter’s third wicket of the day when he trapped him lbw.
Vihari and Ravindra Jadeja played only a couple of deliveries before stumps were withdrawn with the score at 297/5.
