India vs West Indies: Rahane & Bumrah Star as India Thrash West Indies in First Test

Jasprit Bumrah's dream spell of 5 for 7 that followed Ajinkya Rahane's century annihilated West Indies to give India a big 318-run win in the first Test at Sir Viv Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.
India set West Indies an improbable target of 419 and then bowled them out for just 100, with Ishant Sharma bagging 3 for 31 to back up Bumrah's burst. Rahane had earlier scored 102 with good support from Hanuma Vihari (93) to take India to 343/7 declared.
West Indies needed a miracle of sorts to chase down the 400+ total, but that wasn't to be with Bumrah in a rampaging mood. Ishant and Bumrah didn't take too long to kill all hopes for the home side.
Kraigg Brathwaite was the first to go when he pushed away from his body to nick Bumrah to the keeper in the second over. John Campbell then received a beauty that swung in rapidly in Bumrah's next over, leaving his stumps rattled.
Ishant was not to be left behind. He had Shamarh Brooks lbw with a fiery inswinger and then got Shimron Hetmyer to nick to Virat Kohli at third slip. It was a poor shot from Hetmyer, who had received a reprieve from Kohli at the same position just an over earlier. Bumrah then produced perhaps the ball of the match - a quick inswinging full ball that went past Darren Bravo's bat to take out the off-stump.
West Indies went into tea at 15 for 5 and the procession continued after the break too with stumps flying all over. Bumrah first sent Shai Hope's off-stump cartwheeling with a beauty of an outswinger that nipped away from middle stump line. Jason Holder received a reprieve when Vihari dropped a simple catch at square-leg but Bumrah wasn't going to let him survive too long, taking out his off-stump with another full ball.
Bumrah finished an incredible first spell of 8-4-7-5 but Mohammed Shami took over, hitting Chase's off-stump and then finding Shannon Gabriel's edge. From 50 for 9, Roach slammed a few big hits to take them past 100 along with Miguel Cummins, but it was too little too late.
India began the day in a strong position at 185 for 3, with a lead of 260. From there on, it was only a case of how much and how quick they'll add before declaring. That pursuit, however, started on a wrong note as Virat Kohli fell on the second ball he faced in the day for his overnight score of 51. He looked to work Roston Chase to the leg-side but popped a leading edge to short cover.
Rahane and Vihari kept India going at a good rate, not letting West Indies get any sort of momentum. Kemar Roach bowled his heart out as he has done through the game, but without much luck. The other bowlers hardly threatened, allowing Rahane and Vihari to score briskly. Rahane neared his century while Vihari got to his second Test half-century, the partnership crossing its century before lunch.
Rahane got to his ton - 10th in Tests and first in 30 innings - flicking Roach for a single post lunch and fell soon after to Gabriel. India batted on for a while in the hope that Vihari will score his first Test ton, but that was not to be. Just when he was accelerating, he gloved Holder to the keeper down leg side to miss out and India's declaration followed immediately thereafter.
