India vs West Indies: Rahane Relieved with ‘Special’ Hundred at Antigua

Ajinkya Rahane, who was awarded the man of the match trophy for his displays with the bat in the first Test against the West Indies, said getting a century in the second innings felt special as it had come after two years.
“Getting this hundred after 29 or 30 innings feels special. The stand between Rahul and me was crucial and Bowlers delivered well after that, but this hundred was special in the second innings,” Rahane said at the post-match presentation ceremony.
Rahane added that his time with English county side Hampshire had helped him prepare for the tour of West Indies.
“My time with Hampshire really helped me. I dedicate this hundred to the people who backed me and supported me when I was going through a rough patch. I've been getting 70s but getting a 100 means a lot to me.”
Rahane also spelt out the difference in approach in the first and second innings, saying that the damp wicket in the first innings didn’t allow for attacking cricket.
“I think first day the wicket was damp and West Indies bowled really well in that session. But it was important to play as many balls as possible without thinking about runs.
“We wanted to bowl 90-100 overs in the first innings knowing runs would come. In the 2nd innings, me and Virat wanted to get a good partnership. We wanted to just bat, bat and bat."
Rahane’s heroics with the bat was followed by Jasprit Bumrah stamping his authority on the match during West Indies’ chase, the fast bowler using the swinging ball to take 5 wickets and help India register a thumping 318-run win on Sunday (August 25).
"I am feeling very good. As a bowling unit, we came with attacking options. Me and Ishant were trying to use the breeze too, to generate the swing,” Bumrah said.
“A lot of work goes into my delivery. I used to bowl the inswinger earlier, but the more Test matches I've played, I've gotten more confident to bowl the outswinger, especially since the England series.
“I am always trying to evolve. This wicket was sometimes on the flatter side, that time we had to do things differently. It was swinging today, so we bowled this way.”
Bumrah may have been the star of the innings but he praised the contributions of Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma, both of whom chipped in with valuable wickets throughout the game.
“There's a lot of communication among we fast bowlers. We decided to bowl cross-seamed deliveries in the first innings.
“We have good camaraderie; we all work hard and we all push each other. I was a little stiff in the first innings since I returned after a break, but things were all sorted by the second innings."
India vs West Indies: Rahane Relieved with ‘Special’ Hundred at Antigua
