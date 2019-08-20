Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 5: SCO VS PNG

upcoming
SCO SCO
PNG PNG

Aberdeen

20 Aug, 201915:30 IST

2nd T20I: NAM VS BOT

upcoming
NAM NAM
BOT BOT

Aberdeen

20 Aug, 201917:30 IST

Match 6: PNG VS OMA

upcoming
PNG PNG
OMA OMA

Aberdeen

21 Aug, 201915:30 IST

Match 5: BER VS CAY

upcoming
BER BER
CAY CAY

Aberdeen

21 Aug, 201919:30 IST

India vs West Indies: Rahane & Vihari Post Fifties as West Indies A Hold Out for Draw

Cricketnext Staff |August 20, 2019, 11:42 AM IST
India vs West Indies: Rahane & Vihari Post Fifties as West Indies A Hold Out for Draw

An initially out of sorts Ajinkya Rahane (54) and Hanuma Vihari picked up from where they had left off on the Day 3 of India’s tour match against West Indies A at the Coolidge in Antigua and went onto register morale boosting half-centuries.

India began the final day in Antigua with a 200-run lead to boast off and take off from after their bowlers had bundled out the hosts with relative ease on the second day.

Rahane and Vihari eventually put on a 96-run partnership for the second wicket as India kept piling on the runs and get some much needed batting practice in the conditions before the first Test beginning on August 22.

Vihari, who was stuck nine boundaries and a six, was the first to go on the final day as he was trapped lbw by Akim Frazer for a 125-ball 64.

The mercurial Rishabh Pant walked in with a plan to take the attack to the bowlers, but as has been the case in his recent India appearances he faltered early on and was run-out for 19.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (9) also perished cheaply before Frazer made Rahane his second victim of the innings.

Wriddhiman Saha (14*) and R Ashwin (10*) then had to dig in and ensure there wasn’t an untimely collapse as India declared shortly after lunch, setting the hosts an improbable target of 305 to win.

For the hosts it was going to be about survival against Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah’s threatening opening spells.

Jeremy Solozano (16) and Kavem Hodge (5) played out the first burst before Jadeja drew first blood.

Bumrah and Ashwin picked up a couple of quick wickets by the end of the hour as India’s bowlers once again put them in an advantageous position.

However, both captains shook hands at the tea break and settled for a draw with the hosts’ score reading 47/3.

India begin their two-Test match series on Thursday (August 22) against West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua.

Ajinkya RahaneHanuma Vihariindia vs west indies 2019Ravindra Jadeja

Related stories

India vs West Indies: Bowlers Put India on Top After Day 2 Against West Indies A
Cricketnext Staff | August 19, 2019, 9:43 AM IST

India vs West Indies: Bowlers Put India on Top After Day 2 Against West Indies A

India vs West Indies: Pujara & Rohit Lead the Way Against West Indies A
Cricketnext Staff | August 18, 2019, 9:28 AM IST

India vs West Indies: Pujara & Rohit Lead the Way Against West Indies A

MS Dhoni Returns From Army Duty - In Pics
Cricketnext Staff | August 19, 2019, 10:03 PM IST

MS Dhoni Returns From Army Duty - In Pics

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 ODI | Tue, 20 Aug, 2019

PNG v SCO
Aberdeen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 20 Aug, 2019

BOT v NAM
Aberdeen

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 ODI | Wed, 21 Aug, 2019

OMA v PNG
Aberdeen

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Wed, 21 Aug, 2019

CAY v BER
Aberdeen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...