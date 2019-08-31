India vs West Indies: Rahkeem Cornwall Breaks 117-year Old Record to Become Heaviest Test Cricketer

All-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall broke a unique record when he made his Test debut for the West Indies against India in Kingston on Friday (August 30).
The 26-year old off-spinning all-rounder, weighing in at 140 kilograms, became the heaviest person to play Test cricket after former Australia captain Warwick Armstrong.
Armstrong made his debut in 1902 and weighed between 133-139 kilograms in the span of his Test career that lasted until 1921.
Nicknamed ‘The Big Ship’ due to his considerable size, Armstrong captained Australia in 10 Tests and was unbeaten in all of those games, winning eight matches and drawing the other two.
Interestingly, all of those 8 wins came against England and included a 5-0 Ashes whitewash, making them the first Australian side to ever inflict such a heavy defeat on their biggest cricketing rivals.
Matching the feats of a cricketer considered one of the finest captains Australia ever produced might be quite a task for Cornwall but he has shown that he’s got what it takes to succeed in Test cricket.
He has taken 260 wickets in 55 first-class matches for the Leeward Islands at an average of 23.90 and is also handy with the bat lower down the order.
He is also able to generate a decent amount of bounce due to his height – he stands at 6’5”. In a recent unofficial two-match series at home against India A, he took 4 wickets and scored two half-centuries.
He had also done well for a WICB President’s XI side during a tour game against India in 2016, picking the wickets of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane.
West Indies will now hope that he can repeat similar feats on the international stage as well.
