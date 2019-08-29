Ravi Shastri Visits Bob Marley Museum With Coaching Staff

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri paid a visit to music legend and reggae star Bob Marley's museum in Jamaica along with his bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R.Sridhar.
Shastri tweeted a picture, saying "At the home, now museum, of the LEGEND. BOB MARLEY. No man no cry... 🏝 - with @coach_rsridhar"
At the home, now museum, of the LEGEND. BOB MARLEY. No man no cry... 🏝 - with @coach_rsridhar pic.twitter.com/ALxJ8XZBjO— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 29, 2019
Speaking to reporters ahead of the second Test, Arun described Bumrah's spell as one of the best in a long time.
“Bumrah is a very thinking bowler, he is aware of situations and adjusts himself beautifully to them. The lengths he bowled in the first and second innings were very different, in the second innings he was pitching the ball a lot higher up, and was getting appreciable movement. It was the best spell of fast bowling I have seen from an Indian in a long, long time.
“I look at the bowling as per execution, and I’m not really worried about the outcome. I guess the wickets are the outcome but I’m not looking at them at all, what we (the bowlers) discuss is the execution. So that was exactly what was discussed with Bumrah after the first innings, because he was a trifle short, he didn’t pick up wickets. So in the second innings, the momentary shift in lengths resulted in him having that spell."
India will play West Indies in the second Test starting on Thursday.
