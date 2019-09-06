India vs West Indies: Ravichandran Ashwin & Cheteshwar Pujara Engage in Friendly Banter over Badminton Game

Ravichandran Ashwin and Cheteshwar Pujara are two key members of India's Test team but the two recently found themselves pitted against each other during a game of badminton.
Taking to Instagram, Pujara posted a video of the two of them playing badminton with the caption "Day out with the boys for a game of badminton". However, Ashwin was not best impressed with the batsman's vidoe editing skills.
View this post on InstagramDay out with the boys for a game of badminton 🏸
This post is just to show that @cheteshwar_pujara had the nerve to edit the point I took and managed to squeeze in the next point. The mean white walker!! 😂
Pujara would have the last laugh though, saying "Could you please clarify I won the game" on Ashwin's post.
India's tour of the West Indies concluded with the visitors completing a clean sweep in the two-match Test series. While Ashwin didn't play a part in either of the two Tests, Pujara featured in both games but his returns weren't as impressive as during his last Test series against Australia.
India will next take on South Africa at home in a series that consists of 3 T20Is and 3 Test matches.
Ravichandran Ashwin and Cheteshwar Pujara are two key members of India's Test team but the two recently found themselves pitted against each other during a game of badminton.
