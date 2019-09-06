Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

AFG IN BAN, ONLY TEST, 2019 One-off Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong, 05 - 09 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Afghanistan

342 (117.0)

Afghanistan
v/s
Bangladesh
Bangladesh*

36/1 (18.4)

Bangladesh trail by 306 runs
Stumps

THE ASHES, 2019 4th Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 04 - 08 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

497/8 (126.0)

Australia
v/s
England
England*

23/1 (10.0)

England trail by 474 runs

fixtures

All matches

4th Test: AUS VS ENG

live
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Manchester

04 Sep, 201915:30 IST

One-off Test: AFG VS BAN

live
AFG AFG
BAN BAN

Chittagong ZAC

05 Sep, 201909:30 IST

3rd T20I: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Pallekele, Kandy

06 Sep, 201919:00 IST

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

India vs West Indies: Ravichandran Ashwin & Cheteshwar Pujara Engage in Friendly Banter over Badminton Game

Ravichandran Ashwin and Cheteshwar Pujara are two key members of India's Test team but the two recently found themselves pitted against each other during a game of badminton.

Cricketnext Staff |September 6, 2019, 10:38 AM IST
India vs West Indies: Ravichandran Ashwin & Cheteshwar Pujara Engage in Friendly Banter over Badminton Game

Ravichandran Ashwin and Cheteshwar Pujara are two key members of India's Test team but the two recently found themselves pitted against each other during a game of badminton.

Taking to Instagram, Pujara posted a video of the two of them playing badminton with the caption "Day out with the boys for a game of badminton". However, Ashwin was not best impressed with the batsman's vidoe editing skills.

View this post on Instagram

Day out with the boys for a game of badminton 🏸

A post shared by Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar_pujara) on

The video posted by Pujara shows him winning a point yet Ashwin would go on to post a slightly lengthier video on his own Instagram account with the caption, "This post is just to show that @cheteshwar_pujara had the nerve to edit the point I took and managed to squeeze in the next point. The mean white walker!!"

Pujara would have the last laugh though, saying "Could you please clarify I won the game" on Ashwin's post.

India's tour of the West Indies concluded with the visitors completing a clean sweep in the two-match Test series. While Ashwin didn't play a part in either of the two Tests, Pujara featured in both games but his returns weren't as impressive as during his last Test series against Australia.

India will next take on South Africa at home in a series that consists of 3 T20Is and 3 Test matches.

badmintonCheteshwar PujaraIndia vs West IndiesIndian cricket teamOff The FieldRavchandran Ashwin

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Sep, 2019

NZ v SL
Pallekele, Kandy

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019

AUS v ENG
The Oval All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...