Match 35:SL VS SA

SL SL
SA SA

Chester-le-Street

Fri, 28 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 36:PAK VS AFG

PAK PAK
AFG AFG

Leeds

Sat, 29 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 37:NZ VS AUS

NZ NZ
AUS AUS

Lord's

Sat, 29 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 38:ENG VS IND

ENG ENG
IND IND

Birmingham

Sun, 30 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

India vs West Indies | 'Relentless!' - Twitter Reflects on India's All-Round Performance Against West Indies

Cricketnext Staff |June 27, 2019, 10:24 PM IST
India produced an all-round performance against West Indies at Old Trafford as they beat Jason Holder’s side by 125 runs to take one step closer to the semi-finals.

Batting first, India lost Rohit Sharma early, which caused a lot of controversy as many believed the third umpire took the wrong call.

Virat Kohli scored a half-century but was not able to power on. Tidy bowling by the West Indies spinners, followed by a flourish from MS Dhoni at the end helped India post 269.

The Indian bowlers were exceptional throughout the run-chase. They kept chipping in with regular wickets and the West Indies batsmen were just not able to get away.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
7 6 1 0 12 +0.90
2
IND
6 5 0 1 11 +1.16
3
NZ
7 5 1 1 11 +1.02
4
ENG
7 4 3 0 8 +1.05
5
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
6
PAK
7 3 3 1 7 -0.97
7
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
8
WI
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
9
SA
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
7 0 7 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6266 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
