India vs West Indies | Results Matter, but I'm Proud of the Team: Kieron Pollard

West Indies limited-overs captain Kieron Pollard said he was proud of his team despite losing the ODI series to India in the third and final game in Cuttack.

Cricketnext Staff |December 22, 2019, 11:28 PM IST
West Indies lost 1-2, the same margin in which they lost the T20I series prior to the ODIs. However, Pollard saw positives given not many expected them to compete against India.

"There's not much to be disappointed. We live in a result oriented world where results matter. But if you look at where we are from where we've come from, I can't fault the boys, they showed their mettle," he said in the post-match presentation.

"I'm proud of the guys. The total attitude from the team. Yes we faltered with the ball and in the field, but India yet again pushed us hard and showed why there are the number one team in the world. Well played to India. We competing with them was fantastic."

Not too long ago, West Indies had failed to beat India in a single game across formats back in the Caribbean. Under Pollard, though, they have begun much better.

West Indies beat Afghanistan 3-0 in a three-match ODI series in India, before losing 1-2 in the T20Is. Pollard saw promise in his young side.

"There's a lot of exciting talent in West Indies. It's just a matter of expressing ourselves. There's a lot to look forward to in the future," he said.

"Shimron Hetmyer had a good couple of knocks, Nicholas Pooran has his superb ball striking, Shai Hope and his consistency and the salute guy (Sheldon) Cottrell. I believe there is lot to look forward in the future. For me it's trying to contribute when it's necessary and it's been a good series for both teams."

 

